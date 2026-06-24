Mercury Retrograde in Cancer 2026: Why astrologers say the past is returning for a reason

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Mercury begins its retrograde journey in Cancer on June 29, 2026, and remains retrograde until July 23. Astrologers believe this period could encourage reflection on family dynamics, personal history, and unresolved feelings from the past.

In a recent Instagram post, Montúfar shared that this retrograde is less about external inconveniences and more about revisiting emotional experiences that have shaped people's lives.

Mercury retrograde is often blamed for delayed messages, travel disruptions, and technology mishaps. But according to US-based astrologer Narayana Montúfar, the upcoming Mercury retrograde in Cancer carries a different lesson.

"Mercury goes retrograde in Cancer on June 29th, and this one is not asking you to back up your phone and double-check your emails," Montúfar shared on Instagram.

"It is asking you to change your mind about something you have been carrying in your heart for a long time."

In astrology, Mercury governs communication, thinking, and perception. When it turns retrograde, astrologers often view it as a period for review and reflection. Because this retrograde occurs in Cancer, the focus shifts toward emotional matters rather than practical ones.

Cancer is associated with home, family, memories, and emotional security. As a result, many people may find themselves revisiting experiences that still carry emotional weight.

Why old conversations may resurface According to Montúfar, Mercury's backward motion through Cancer can bring unfinished emotional stories back into focus.

"Mercury turning backward here means the past is coming up—old conversations, old feelings, old stories about yourself that were never fully examined," she wrote.

This could show up in different ways. A message from someone you have not spoken to in years may appear unexpectedly. Family discussions may reopen topics that were never fully resolved. Certain memories could return, prompting a deeper understanding of events that once felt confusing or painful.

Rather than viewing these moments as setbacks, astrologers often see them as opportunities for reflection and growth.

A Time to reconsider old narratives Cancer is often linked to emotional memory and the experiences that shape a person's sense of belonging. During this retrograde, people may feel called to examine long-held beliefs about themselves and their relationships.

Montúfar also highlighted the theme of the "mother wound," a term used to describe emotional patterns connected to nurturing, care, and early family experiences. Feelings related to support, safety, and acceptance may become more noticeable during the coming weeks.

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