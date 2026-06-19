Chiron Enters Taurus 2026: What the astrological transit means for you

When Chiron changes signs, astrologers believe it shifts attention toward different areas of collective and personal development.

"In mythology, Chiron is known as the 'wounded healer'," Weber wrote in her post.

Chiron is often referred to as the "wounded healer" in astrology. The celestial body's symbolism comes from Greek mythology, where Chiron was a wise healer who carried a wound of his own. As a result, astrologers associate Chiron with emotional wounds, personal growth, resilience, and the healing process.

In a recent Instagram post, celebrity astrologer Natasha Weber shared her insights on the significance of Chiron's move into Taurus and the themes that may emerge during the years ahead.

A major astrological shift is set to take place on June 20, 2026, as Chiron enters Taurus, where it will remain until May 6, 2034, apart from brief retrograde periods that take it back into Aries and later Gemini. Astrologers believe the transit marks the beginning of a long cycle focused on healing, self-worth, security, and rebuilding what has been lost.

A transit focused on healing and restoration According to Weber, Chiron's entry into Taurus brings attention to healing what has been strained, depleted, or neglected.

"When this minor planet enters Taurus, it brings a focus on repairing the economy and healing the earth. The emphasis is on easing strain and restoring what has been overused or depleted," she explained.

Because Taurus is associated with stability, resources, finances, and the natural world, the astrologer believes these themes could become more prominent throughout the transit.

Money, self-worth, and security come into focus One of the key themes of Chiron in Taurus is the relationship people have with money, personal value, and self-esteem.

"Chiron offers healing for those willing to do the work," Weber said.

She noted that the transit may encourage individuals to examine long-standing insecurities and beliefs surrounding financial security, abundance, and self-worth.

"Under this transit, you can transform your relationship with money or make peace with your body. It guides you to confront your deepest insecurities and reclaim your worth."

According to astrologers, Taurus energy is often linked to comfort, stability, and personal values, making this a period that may inspire people to strengthen their foundations and redefine what security means to them.

A time to rebuild after loss Weber also highlighted the transit's connection to recovery and renewal following difficult life experiences.

"If you have lost a home, your savings or the life you built with someone, Chiron supports you as you grieve and slowly rebuild," she wrote.

While astrology cannot predict specific events, practitioners often view Chiron transits as opportunities for growth through reflection, acceptance, and healing.

Trust may become easier to restore Relationships may also come under the spotlight during this transit. Because Taurus is associated with loyalty, commitment, and dependability, Weber believes the years ahead could support emotional healing after betrayal or disappointment.

"Since Taurus rules loyalty, hearts broken by betrayal begin to mend and trust becomes possible again."

For astrology enthusiasts, Chiron's move into Taurus marks the start of an important chapter centered on resilience, self-acceptance, and rebuilding stability. According to Weber, the transit encourages people to face their vulnerabilities honestly while creating stronger foundations for the future.

As the wounded healer begins its journey through Taurus, astrologers say the focus may shift from simply surviving challenges to finding meaningful ways to heal and grow from them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. HT claims no authority for the predictions. Reader's discretion is advised.