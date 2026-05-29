A rare tithi is coming in June 2026. Here’s how it may affect your life

Saturn, often known in astrology as the planet of discipline, karma, and justice, is currently moving through Revati Nakshatra in Pisces. On July 27, 2026, Saturn will begin its retrograde phase in Pisces and remain retrograde until December 11, 2026. This period will last for around 138 days. Saturn planet. (Freepik)

In astrology, a retrograde planet appears to move backward from Earth's perspective. Saturn's retrograde phase is believed to influence every zodiac sign differently. For Pisces natives, this transit may bring changes connected to confidence, responsibilities, relationships, and well-being.

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Saturn Retrograde 2026 effects on Pisces personality and Emotions According to astrological beliefs, retrograde Saturn will be placed in the first house for Pisces. This house is linked to personality, physical presence, and self-image.

During this period, Pisces individuals may feel more uncertain about their choices or direction in life. Confidence levels could fluctuate, and emotional sensitivity may rise. Some people may also notice an increase in duties at work or in personal life, which could add to mental pressure.

This transit may encourage Pisces natives to slow down, reflect, and approach important decisions with patience.

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Saturn Retrograde in Pisces: Love and Relationship Predictions Relationships may require extra care during this phase. Married Pisces natives could experience misunderstandings or disagreements with their spouse.

Those who are single or exploring a romantic connection may face delays, confusion, or emotional disappointment. Astrology suggests avoiding impulsive choices in matters of the heart during this period. Honest communication and emotional balance may help reduce tension.

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Career and Money Horoscope for Pisces During Saturn Retrograde Students may struggle to stay motivated or fully focused on studies. At the workplace, professionals could face challenges involving authority figures, managers, or workplace communication.

When it comes to finances, expenses may increase while earnings remain mostly unchanged. Astrological advice during this period leans toward caution in money matters. Avoid rushing into investments or taking financial risks without careful planning.

Health Predictions for Pisces During Saturn Retrograde Health may also need more attention during this transit. Some Pisces natives could experience mental stress, restless sleep, or insomnia.

Keeping distance from negative thinking may become important during this time. Activities such as yoga, meditation, mindfulness practices, or maintaining a balanced routine may help support emotional well-being.

Astrological Remedies for Saturn Retrograde According to traditional astrological beliefs, some people follow spiritual remedies to seek Saturn's blessings during challenging periods.

Commonly suggested practices include:

Visiting a Shani temple on Saturdays

Donating black items such as black clothes or ironing

Offering mustard oil on Saturdays

Chanting the Shani mantra: “Om Shan Shanaishcharaya Namah” These remedies are rooted in astrological traditions and are followed by believers seeking balance and protection during Saturn-related transits.

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