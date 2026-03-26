Zero retrogrades until May 7, 2026: A celebrity astrologer shares how to make the most of this 'most productive' phase

There are phases in life when everything feels slow, confusing, and stuck, and then there are moments when things just flow. If you have been waiting for a sign to move ahead with your plans, this is it. According to award-winning celebrity astrologer Natasha Weber, the cosmos is currently offering a rare and powerful window of pure forward momentum: something we do not experience often. Zero retrogrades until May 7, 2026: How to make the most of this productive phase (Freepik)

A rare phase with zero retrogrades For the first time in months, every planet in our solar system is moving forward through the zodiac. There are no retrogrades, delays, or cosmic interruptions. This smooth phase will continue until May 7, 2026, when Pluto goes retrograde in Aquarius again.

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In simple terms, this means the ‘cosmic traffic’ is clear. There is no slowdown, no revisiting old patterns, just steady progress. It is considered one of the most productive stretches of the entire year.

Why this period feels so powerful This is the time to take action. All those ideas you have been thinking about, plans you have been delaying, or decisions you have been overanalyzing, now is when they can finally move forward.

That conversation you have been playing over in your head? Have it. That decision you have been avoiding? Make it. Is that project on pause? Restart it.

With everything moving forward, the energy supports clarity, confidence, and momentum. It’s like the universe is gently nudging you to stop waiting and start doing.

But are retrogrades really bad? It’s easy to think of retrogrades as something negative, but they actually serve an important purpose. Natasha Weber explains that retrogrades are moments meant for reflection, not frustration.

They encourage us to: