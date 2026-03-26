Zero retrogrades until May 7, 2026: A celebrity astrologer shares how to make the most of this 'most productive' phase
For the first time in months, every planet in our solar system is moving forward through the zodiac and the cosmos is currently offering a and powerful window.
There are phases in life when everything feels slow, confusing, and stuck, and then there are moments when things just flow. If you have been waiting for a sign to move ahead with your plans, this is it. According to award-winning celebrity astrologer Natasha Weber, the cosmos is currently offering a rare and powerful window of pure forward momentum: something we do not experience often.
A rare phase with zero retrogrades
For the first time in months, every planet in our solar system is moving forward through the zodiac. There are no retrogrades, delays, or cosmic interruptions. This smooth phase will continue until May 7, 2026, when Pluto goes retrograde in Aquarius again.
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In simple terms, this means the ‘cosmic traffic’ is clear. There is no slowdown, no revisiting old patterns, just steady progress. It is considered one of the most productive stretches of the entire year.
Why this period feels so powerful
This is the time to take action. All those ideas you have been thinking about, plans you have been delaying, or decisions you have been overanalyzing, now is when they can finally move forward.
That conversation you have been playing over in your head? Have it. That decision you have been avoiding? Make it. Is that project on pause? Restart it.
With everything moving forward, the energy supports clarity, confidence, and momentum. It’s like the universe is gently nudging you to stop waiting and start doing.
But are retrogrades really bad?
It’s easy to think of retrogrades as something negative, but they actually serve an important purpose. Natasha Weber explains that retrogrades are moments meant for reflection, not frustration.
They encourage us to:
- Pause and slow down
- Reflect on what we may have missed
- Revisit and rethink decisions
Without these pauses, life would feel overwhelming. We would constantly push forward without learning from our past, which can lead to repeated mistakes and burnout.
This current phase is all about movement, progress, and taking charge. So make the most of it while it lasts. Start, act, decide, and move ahead with confidence.
And when retrogrades return, do not resist them. Welcome them as a chance to breathe, reset, and realign. Because sometimes, moving forward is not just about speed, it is also about knowing when to pause.
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Disclaimer: This astrology content is based on general beliefs and interpretations and is meant for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More