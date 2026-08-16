Ty Simpson’s Rams debut silences doubters as NFL insider says 'tweets getting deleted'

The Los Angeles Rams opened their 2026 preseason campaign with a 20-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, with rookie quarterback Ty Simpson playing a key role in the win. Ty Simpson played a key role for Rams in the preseason win against Chiefs. (AP Photo)

Simpson threw two touchdown passes to running back Dean Connors as the Rams gradually pulled away in the second half. The game remained a low-scoring affair for nearly three quarters before the rookie found his rhythm and helped Los Angeles take control.

NFL insider mocks Simpson skeptics His performance also prompted a sharp and witty reaction from an NFL insider, seemingly aimed at those who questioned the Rams’ decision to select Simpson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Benjamin Allbright, a Broncos reporter and NFL insider, appeared to take a pointed shot at those who had previously questioned Ty Simpson after the rookie’s impressive showing in the Rams’ preseason opener against the Chiefs.

“Lot of Ty Simpson tweets getting deleted,” he tweeted on X.

Simpson starts silencing doubters The Rams raised eyebrows across the league when they selected the Alabama quarterback with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The decision drew plenty of skepticism, largely because Simpson had limited experience at the college level.

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Critics questioned whether he deserved to be taken that early and whether Los Angeles should have instead targeted a more immediate contributor to support Matthew Stafford during the final stretch of his win-now window.

However, although it was only a preseason game, Simpson’s performance against the Chiefs provided enough evidence to quiet some of the doubts surrounding his selection.

Impressive Rams debut The 23-year-old quarterback entered the Rams’ preseason opener against the Chiefs late in the first quarter after Stetson Bennett handled the team’s opening two possessions, drawing a strong reaction from Los Angeles supporters.

His first series was brief and ended with a punt after he completed just one of two attempts. The rookie quickly settled in on his next possession, though, completing all four of his passes for 41 yards as the Rams moved into scoring range.

The drive ended with Harrison Mevis converting a 40-yard field goal, giving Los Angeles a 6-3 advantage.

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One of Simpson’s standout throws on the possession was a 23-yard completion to tight end Mark Redman. Rolling to his right, Simpson delivered the ball with good touch over the defense and found Redman in stride for a significant gain.

He continued to build momentum as the game progressed, finishing 21-of-25 for 190 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions.