Why was Myles Murphy carted off practice? Did Bengals DE suffer an injury? What we know
Myles Murphy started Cincinnati’s first preseason game on Aug. 13 opposite defensive end Boye Mafe.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy was briefly carted off during practice Saturday, initially raising concerns among fans about a potential injury.
Myles Murphy carted off
NFL insider and journalist Paul Dehner Jr. shared a video on X showing Murphy seated at the back of a cart before being taken toward the locker room.
"Not sure what happened during the play, but Myles Murphy just walked off and then went to a cart and was driven in to the locker room," Dehner Jr. tweeted on X.
Why was Murphy carted off?
Deep Dive
However, the situation turned out to be far less serious than it initially appeared. Murphy was reportedly taken off the field so he could receive an IV after experiencing muscle cramps brought on by the heat.
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What happened to Murphy?
Murphy, whom Cincinnati selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, later confirmed that the weather had taken a toll during the session.
He said he was dealing with cramps and expected to return to practice on Aug. 16, according to the Cincinnati The Enquirer.
“Just some cramping, that’s all. A little hot today. I’ll be on the field tomorrow,” Murphy said after the practice.
Had Murphy suffered a serious injury, Cashius Howell would likely have stepped into a larger role, taking most of the first-team reps at defensive end opposite Boye Mafe.
Murphy enters pivotal season
Murphy started Cincinnati’s first preseason game on Aug. 13 opposite defensive end Boye Mafe. The 24-year-old defensive end is heading into the final year of his rookie contract after the Bengals declined to exercise his fifth-year option.
That decision leaves Murphy facing an important season, with Cincinnati set to determine after the campaign whether to offer him a new contract or allow him to enter free agency.
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A productive season could significantly improve Murphy’s value on the open market while also giving the Bengals another boost in their effort to strengthen their pass rush.
Murphy likely ready for Chicago
The Bengals’ next preseason matchup is against the Chicago Bears on August 22, giving Murphy nearly a week to recover before the game.
Considering Murphy’s own assessment and the fact that he was carted off only to receive treatment for muscle cramps, he is expected to be available for the matchup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More