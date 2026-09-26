Not getting enough sleep? Cardiologist explains how it affects your heart and shares 5 habits for better rest

Sleep takes a hit when you try to squeeze in some ‘me time' after a long day or catch up on pending work. But when cutting back on sleep becomes a habit, it can take a serious toll on your health. And the effects go beyond feeling tired the next morning; regularly missing out on sleep can affect your heart health too.

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Let's hear from a specialist on this. Dr Mridul Sharma, interventional cardiologist at Sterling Hospital, Rajkot, shared how insufficient sleep affects your heart and suggested five sleep habits that can help prevent this.

How does insufficient sleep affect your heart? The cardiologist addressed one of the most important functions of sleep. It is essential for the body's repair and recovery processes, supporting vital functions, including heart health and metabolism.

"During sleep, the body does repair and recovery work that helps the heart, blood vessels, and overall metabolism. When sleep is often not enough, these jobs can be. That can raise the risk of heart problems,” he said.

One of the first effects of insufficient sleep on the cardiovascular system involves blood pressure, the cardiologist explained. Blood pressure usually drops during sleep, but when you do not get enough rest, it can remain high for longer. Dr Sharma added that poor sleep can also raise levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Together, these can stress your heart and blood vessels.

Dr Sharma also highlighted research linking insufficient sleep to a higher risk of cardiovascular problems, including high blood pressure, heart attack, and stroke. Some studies suggest sleeping fewer than six hours a night may increase the likelihood of atherosclerosis, or plaque build-up in the arteries.