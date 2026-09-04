‘Thin-fat’ Indians? Health coach on why ‘40 is new 60 for Indian metabolism’; diabetes, fatty liver rising at young age

Indians are increasingly developing lifestyle-related health conditions at a younger age, with insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, obesity and cardiovascular disease becoming growing concerns. Health coach Adithya Nataraj says the issue is not simply about body weight, but what is happening metabolically beneath the surface.

“We develop these diseases years earlier than the West. Across India, we're seeing earlier diabetes, earlier heart disease, more insulin resistance, rising fatty liver and climbing obesity, often a full decade sooner than Western populations,” Adithya shares in his September 2 Instagram post. (Also read: Why two Indians of the same age can look worlds apart: Doctor explains how muscle mass may shape the way you age )

Why being slim doesn’t always mean being metabolically healthy According to him, metabolic problems can affect people who appear slim or have a BMI within the normal range. “And we develop them at a lower body weight. You can look slim, have a ‘normal’ BMI, and still carry the metabolism of someone much heavier,” he says. This is why, he argues, looking only at weight or BMI may not provide a complete picture of an individual's metabolic health.

Adithya believes there is no single reason behind this trend. “It isn’t one villain. Genetics, environment and lifestyle stack on top of each other — all pointing in the same direction,” he says. “Same diseases, younger, and slimmer bodies. That’s the real Indian health story.” He describes it as a mismatch between the body’s adaptations to scarcity and today’s environment of abundant, easily available food.

“Built for famine, now living in constant abundance,” Adithya says. He points to the ‘thin-fat phenotype’, where a person may have relatively low muscle mass while carrying more body fat despite appearing lean. “Scarcity didn’t change our genes. It changed how babies are built in the womb. Low muscle, preserved fat. Researchers call this the thin-fat phenotype,” he says.

According to Adithya, this becomes more significant in a world where food is constantly available, and physical activity has declined. “Today, with food available every hour and almost no physical work, the same wiring quietly works against us,” he says. “We became overfed and undernourished in a single generation.”