Why two Indians of the same age can look worlds apart: Doctor explains how muscle mass may shape the way you age

“Around the age of 30, muscle mass can start decreasing slowly. For this, strength training and protein are very important at this age,” Dr Gupta said. The decline is not simply about losing muscle definition or physical strength. Skeletal muscle plays an important role in supporting movement, maintaining stability and helping the body perform everyday activities.

He pointed out that even among people of a similar age, differences in physical appearance and body composition can be significant. “Same age. Similar lifestyle. Very different body composition. But one thing is completely different. This difference is mostly due to muscle mass,” Dr Gupta said.

“Look carefully, on the left side are average Indians. Same age, so-called, we eat at home, we don’t eat outside, we eat healthy. Honestly, in our house, everyone will meet like this,” said Dr Ravi K Gupta, US board-certified oncologist, in his September 1 Instagram post. (Also read: Woman who lost 32 kg shares 5 non-negotiables that helped her lose weight from home: ‘Stop skipping meals’ )

Two people can be the same age and follow seemingly similar lifestyles, yet have very different body compositions. While genetics often gets the credit for these differences, muscle mass could be one of the key factors shaping how the body ages.

What happens when muscle mass declines It can be easy to attribute differences in body shape, strength or ageing to genetics. However, lifestyle factors, including physical activity, nutrition and maintaining muscle mass, can also play an important role. “But we very casually call this genetics,” Dr Gupta said, highlighting how muscle loss can sometimes be overlooked when assessing differences in how people age.

Lower muscle mass can affect more than appearance. Reduced strength may make everyday movements harder and can contribute to poorer balance and mobility as people get older. “Low muscle mass means weak bones, loose balance and fear of falling behind in old age,” Dr Gupta said.

The key takeaway is simple: ageing well isn’t only about eating healthy or staying at the same weight. Maintaining strength and muscle mass can also play an important role in staying active and independent as you age.

Dr. Ravi K. Gupta is a board-certified oncologist. He completed his MBBS from PGIMS Rohtak and later pursued an MD in Internal Medicine at Larkin Medical System in Miami, USA, where he also served as Chief Resident.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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