Woman who lost 32 kg shares 5 non-negotiables that helped her lose weight from home: ‘Stop skipping meals’

Weight loss is often associated with strict diets, intense workouts and long hours at the gym. But sustainable progress can also come from building simple, consistent habits that fit into everyday life. Tania, who has lost 32 kg, shared in her July 13 Instagram post five things she considers non-negotiable when working towards weight loss from home.

Sharing her approach, Tania emphasised that consistency matters more than chasing perfection. “You’ll either find an excuse or find a way; regardless, that’s on you,” she said. (Also read: Bengaluru woman who lost 30 kg shares her ‘greatest’ weight loss advice, says people may try to ‘sabotage’ your progress )

Here are the five habits Tania swears by:

1. Prioritise protein According to Tania, getting enough protein is one of the most important parts of her routine. “The pro, minimum 30g protein 3 times a day is always my goal! Ensure you are putting real protein before processed proteins,” she said.

She also warned against drastically cutting food intake in an attempt to lose weight. “You can’t expect to lose weight and tone up when you’re eating less than a good chunk of protein daily or if you aren’t eating at all. Stop skipping meals!” “If you’re serious about weight loss and muscle building, this is non-negotiable,” she added.

2. Find a workout time that fits your life For Tania, consistency does not mean exercising at the same time every day. As a mother, she learned to work her workouts around her schedule rather than waiting for the perfect window.

“As a mom, I stopped chasing the ‘perfect’ workout time. Some days I worked out at 5 AM, some days at 3 PM while my baby napped, and some days even at 9 PM after everyone was asleep,” she said.

“The best workout time is the one you can consistently show up for. Stop waiting for the perfect schedule, make movement fit your life, not the other way around,” Tania added.