Trying to lose weight? Nutritionist who went from 89 to 75 kg shares 7 foods to limit
Trying to lose fat? Nutritionist Sudiksha, who went from 89 to 75 kg, shares seven everyday foods to limit and healthier swaps to try instead.
Losing weight is often less about following extreme diets and more about making sustainable changes to everyday eating habits. Nutritionist Sudiksha, who has documented her own weight-loss journey from 89 kg to 75 kg, has shared a list of foods she recommends limiting when trying to lose fat.
In an August 26 Instagram post, she highlighted seven common foods and beverages that can contribute to excess calorie intake, bloating or water retention, while also suggesting simpler alternatives. (Also read: ‘Your metabolism isn’t broken’: Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares what science says about weight loss and lifestyle )
1. Sugary drinks
Sugary beverages can add a significant amount of calories without providing much satiety. Sudiksha wrote, “High sugar can lead to fat storage and bloating.” Instead of sugary drinks, she recommends opting for lemon water, coconut water or green tea.
2. White bread
White bread is made from refined flour and may be less filling than higher-fibre alternatives. Sudiksha noted, “Refined carbs can spike hunger fast.” She suggests replacing it with whole wheat bread, multigrain bread or oats.
3. Chips and packaged snacks
Packaged snacks can be high in sodium, which may contribute to temporary water retention. According to Sudiksha, “High salt can lead to water retention and face bloating.” For a more nutritious snack, she recommends roasted makhana, roasted chana or nuts.
4. Fast food and burgers
Regularly eating calorie-dense fast food can make it harder to maintain a calorie deficit. Sudiksha describes these foods as “high in fat and calories.” Her alternatives include a homemade sandwich, paneer wrap or whole-wheat wrap, which can make it easier to control ingredients and portions.
5. Ice cream
Ice cream can be high in added sugar and calories, depending on the serving and variety. Sudiksha describes it as a “sugar and dairy cravings combo.” She suggests alternatives such as Greek yoghurt with fruits, a frozen banana smoothie or a small portion of dark chocolate.
6. Alcohol
Alcohol can contribute calories while also affecting hydration and food choices. Sudiksha says it can mean “dehydration, puffiness and bad food choices.” For those looking for a non-alcoholic option, she suggests sparkling water with lemon, infused water or fresh juice without added sugar.
7. Processed meats
Processed meats can contain high levels of sodium, and consuming salty foods may cause temporary water retention. Sudiksha notes, “High sodium can lead to face swelling and bloating.” She recommends alternatives such as eggs, grilled chicken, tofu or paneer, depending on dietary preferences.
While listing foods to limit, Sudiksha also emphasised that eliminating individual foods is not the key to sustainable fat loss. “Fat loss is mostly about calorie deficit and consistency,” she wrote. She added, “Reduce these foods, move more, sleep better and your body will change.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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