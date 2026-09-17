Sadhguru on spirituality: What does it really mean to be a spiritual seeker?

What does it actually mean to be a spiritual seeker? Is it about meditating every day, following a particular tradition or searching for answers to life's biggest questions?

A new article published by Isha on September 15, 2026, explores this question from Sadhguru's perspective on the qualities someone needs to explore spirituality. The article is listed under both spirituality and attention on the Isha website.

The central idea offers a different way to look at spiritual practice. Instead of treating spirituality as something separate from everyday life, it puts attention and awareness at the centre of the journey.

Also Read Sadhguru on spirituality: “It’s not about becoming special, it’s about becoming one with everything”

What does it mean to be a spiritual seeker? The word “seeker” can sound like someone who has already found a particular spiritual path. But the idea explored in the Isha article is closer to that of a person who is willing to look more deeply at life and their own experience.

That does not necessarily require adopting a new belief system.

You could begin by questioning your own assumptions. Why do you react to certain situations in the same way? Why do particular opinions matter so much to you? Are you paying attention to what is happening now, or are you constantly replaying the past and worrying about the future?

These questions can turn ordinary experiences into moments of self-reflection.

Why attention matters in spiritual practice? Attention is easy to lose during a normal day. You may be answering emails while checking your phone, eating while watching television or listening to someone while already thinking about what you want to say next.

A spiritual practice can begin by noticing this pattern. The spiritual perspective goes a step further. Instead of seeing attention only as a way to become calmer or more focused, you can treat it as a way of becoming more aware of how you experience life.

Also Read A spiritual expert asks one simple question to check in with yourself: Does your life feel spacious or contracted?

Can everyday moments become a spiritual practice? You do not have to wait for a quiet retreat to practise awareness.

Try paying full attention while drinking your morning coffee. Notice the temperature, smell and taste instead of immediately reaching for your phone. When you are walking, notice the movement of your body and the sounds around you.

During a conversation, listen without preparing your next response. These are small practices, but they change the way you relate to ordinary moments.

What happens when your mind keeps wandering? A wandering mind is not necessarily a sign that you are doing something wrong. In fact, noticing that your attention has wandered is itself part of the practice.

You might sit quietly for a few minutes and realise that you are thinking about tomorrow's meeting. A few seconds later, you may start remembering something that happened last week.

Instead of getting frustrated, notice it and gently return your attention to what you are doing. This approach can make spiritual practice feel less like a test that you can pass or fail.

A simple practice to try today You can try a one-minute attention exercise without changing your daily routine. Put your phone aside. Sit comfortably and notice your breathing. Do not try to force your mind to become completely quiet.

Notice the next thought that appears. Then notice a sound in the room. Feel your feet against the floor. Bring your attention back to your breathing.

Repeat this for a minute. If your mind wanders ten times, bring it back ten times. The point is not to create a perfectly peaceful mind. It is to notice where your attention goes and practise bringing it back.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and presents spiritual perspectives shared by Sadhguru and Isha Foundation. It is not intended as professional medical, psychological or spiritual advice. Reader discretion is advised.