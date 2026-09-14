Sadhguru on spirituality: “It’s not about becoming special, it’s about becoming one with everything”

Spirituality is often defined as a search for something extraordinary, an energy. You may think of meditation, enlightenment or a deeper state of awareness. But Sadhguru recently offered a simpler way to look at it.

“Spirituality is not about becoming special. It is about becoming one with everything,” he wrote in a recent post on X.

The idea raises a bigger question: What does it actually mean to feel connected with everything around you? Psychology uses a different term for part of this experience: self-transcendence. Researchers have described it as a reduced focus on the self and a greater sense of connection to other people and the environment.

What is spirituality? There may not be a single definition of spirituality. You may experience it through religion, meditation, nature, prayer, yoga or simply through a sense of meaning in your life.

Psychologist Lisa Miller, a professor at Columbia University and founder of its Spirituality, Mind, Body Institute, studies spirituality and its relationship with well-being. Her work describes spirituality in terms of personal values, meaning and a sense of connection and transcendence.

That makes Sadhguru's message easier to understand. You do not necessarily need to become more unusual, powerful or impressive to feel spiritual. You can instead pay attention to the connections that already exist in your life.

Also Read Sadhguru on Spirituality: Why do other people's opinions hurt so much?:

Why do people want to feel special? Modern life can push you toward comparison. You may measure your success against someone else's career, appearance, money or lifestyle. Even spiritual practice can become another area where you compare yourself with others.

You may start thinking about who meditates longer, who seems calmer or who appears more “evolved.” Sadhguru's message challenges that approach.