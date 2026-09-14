Sadhguru on spirituality: “It’s not about becoming special, it’s about becoming one with everything”
Sadhguru's recent message on X says that spirituality may not be about building a bigger version of yourself. Here's what you need to know.
Spirituality is often defined as a search for something extraordinary, an energy. You may think of meditation, enlightenment or a deeper state of awareness. But Sadhguru recently offered a simpler way to look at it.
“Spirituality is not about becoming special. It is about becoming one with everything,” he wrote in a recent post on X.
The idea raises a bigger question: What does it actually mean to feel connected with everything around you? Psychology uses a different term for part of this experience: self-transcendence. Researchers have described it as a reduced focus on the self and a greater sense of connection to other people and the environment.
What is spirituality?
There may not be a single definition of spirituality. You may experience it through religion, meditation, nature, prayer, yoga or simply through a sense of meaning in your life.
Psychologist Lisa Miller, a professor at Columbia University and founder of its Spirituality, Mind, Body Institute, studies spirituality and its relationship with well-being. Her work describes spirituality in terms of personal values, meaning and a sense of connection and transcendence.
That makes Sadhguru's message easier to understand. You do not necessarily need to become more unusual, powerful or impressive to feel spiritual. You can instead pay attention to the connections that already exist in your life.
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Why do people want to feel special?
Modern life can push you toward comparison. You may measure your success against someone else's career, appearance, money or lifestyle. Even spiritual practice can become another area where you compare yourself with others.
You may start thinking about who meditates longer, who seems calmer or who appears more “evolved.” Sadhguru's message challenges that approach.
What does “becoming one with everything” mean?
You do not have to take the phrase as a literal scientific statement.
Think about your ordinary day. You depend on other people for food, work, transportation, care and communication. You depend on nature for air, water and the food you eat.
Your life is already connected to countless things outside you. Sadhguru's teachings on yoga make a similar argument. His explanation of yoga centers on the idea of “union” and experiencing life beyond rigid boundaries of the individual self.
Also Read Sadhguru on Spirituality: He says why you are fearful and how your mind can create fear
How can you practice this idea?
Spend a few quiet minutes noticing your surroundings. Listen fully when someone speaks instead of preparing your next response. Take a walk without constantly checking your phone. Notice when you compare yourself with someone else.
Then ask yourself one simple question: What happens when I stop trying to prove that I am special? Sadhguru's message suggests that spirituality may not be about building a bigger version of yourself.
Disclaimer: This article looks at Sadhguru’s statement through the views of experts and general research on spirituality. It does not claim to give a final interpretation of his message.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More