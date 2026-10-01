This river could give you ‘eternal beauty’ with a 7-second face dip: Here's where to find it
Tucked beneath Scotland's Black Cuillin mountains, the River Sligachan on Isle of Skye holds a centuries-old legend: a freezing face dip grants eternal beauty.
You’ve tried face serums, sheet masks, and gua sha. But what about dunking your entire face into a freezing river in the Scottish Highlands? Welcome to the River Sligachan on the Isle of Skye — the internet’s fixation for 'eternal beauty'. Also read | 48 hours in the Scottish Highlands
Nestled in the shadow of the dramatic Black Cuillin mountains, the ancient Old Sligachan Bridge looks like it’s straight out of a postcard. But people aren’t just going for the view. For centuries, travellers have reportedly flocked to this spot to try a legendary beauty ritual, according to Thespiritedexplorer.com.
The 7-second ritual
This isn’t just a splash-and-go situation, the legend has rules: you have to fully submerge your face in the icy river water for at least seven seconds, according to Thespiritedexplorer.com. Once you come up, do not wipe your face. You have to let the water dry naturally in the open air so the blessing can fully absorb, according to Rabbies.com.
The legend behind it
So where did this come from? Celtic mythology: according to local folklore shared by Rabbies.com, Skye was once guarded by Scathach, a fierce warrior woman known as the island’s greatest fighter. When Ireland’s legendary demigod Cu Chulainn heard about her, he sailed over to challenge her.
Their duel lasted for weeks — and was so intense their blows shook the mountains and carved up the valleys. Scathach’s daughter, terrified her mom would die, ran to the River Sligachan and started weeping on the riverbank. Thespiritedexplorer.com shared that the Sligachan is believed to be a gateway between the human world and the world of faeries. The river sprites heard her cries and gave her an idea: instead of fighting, feed them.
She gathered wild herbs and local provisions and cooked up an irresistible feast. The smell stopped the warriors mid-fight. They went back to Scathach’s hall to eat together, and under ancient Celtic hospitality law, once you share bread as a guest, you can’t harm your host – battle over.
To honour her cleverness and love, it is believed the fairies blessed the river forever, granting ‘eternal beauty’ to anyone who dips their face in it.
What to know if you want to go
According to Experienceskye.com, the Old Sligachan Bridge sits right off the main A87 road on the Isle of Skye – there’s dedicated parking nearby, and the historic Sligachan Hotel is right there too. A few things to remember if you go: don’t litter in the river, respect the spot, and be careful — the rocks are moss-covered and slippery.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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