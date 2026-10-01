This river could give you ‘eternal beauty’ with a 7-second face dip: Here's where to find it

This isn’t just a splash-and-go situation, the legend has rules: you have to fully submerge your face in the icy river water for at least seven seconds, according to Thespiritedexplorer.com. Once you come up, do not wipe your face. You have to let the water dry naturally in the open air so the blessing can fully absorb, according to Rabbies.com .

Nestled in the shadow of the dramatic Black Cuillin mountains, the ancient Old Sligachan Bridge looks like it’s straight out of a postcard. But people aren’t just going for the view. For centuries, travellers have reportedly flocked to this spot to try a legendary beauty ritual, according to Thespiritedexplorer.com .

You’ve tried face serums, sheet masks, and gua sha. But what about dunking your entire face into a freezing river in the Scottish Highlands ? Welcome to the River Sligachan on the Isle of Skye — the internet’s fixation for 'eternal beauty'. Also read | 48 hours in the Scottish Highlands

The legend behind it So where did this come from? Celtic mythology: according to local folklore shared by Rabbies.com, Skye was once guarded by Scathach, a fierce warrior woman known as the island’s greatest fighter. When Ireland’s legendary demigod Cu Chulainn heard about her, he sailed over to challenge her.

Their duel lasted for weeks — and was so intense their blows shook the mountains and carved up the valleys. Scathach’s daughter, terrified her mom would die, ran to the River Sligachan and started weeping on the riverbank. Thespiritedexplorer.com shared that the Sligachan is believed to be a gateway between the human world and the world of faeries. The river sprites heard her cries and gave her an idea: instead of fighting, feed them.

She gathered wild herbs and local provisions and cooked up an irresistible feast. The smell stopped the warriors mid-fight. They went back to Scathach’s hall to eat together, and under ancient Celtic hospitality law, once you share bread as a guest, you can’t harm your host – battle over.

To honour her cleverness and love, it is believed the fairies blessed the river forever, granting ‘eternal beauty’ to anyone who dips their face in it.