Waking up with blocked nose every morning? Pulmonologist reveals when you should see doctor for it

Do you also wake up every morning with a blocked nose or feel the need to keep clearing your throat? What does it mean? Is this misinterpreted as something normal? A pulmonologist here weighed in, adding clarity that the nasal congestion could be a sign of an underlying ENT problem.

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Dr Sagar Srivastava, a consultant pulmonologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, a unit of Kailash Healthcare Group, told us that many people may mistake morning nasal congestion for an allergy and resort to self-treating with antihistamines. But persistent congestion requires medical evaluation, as it can have several undetected causes beyond regular allergies.

Why does nose congestion happen? If your nose feels blocked when you wake up, what is happening inside your nasal cavity? The expert explained, "When you are lying down, gravity pulls blood flow into your nostrils, leading to inflammation, which may cause the feeling of a stuffy nose. In a functional nose, this will be a problem that does not arise.”

But he also added that this pooling of blood can make nasal congestion worse if there is existing inflammation or structural narrowing in the nasal passages.