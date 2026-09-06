Your lungs may be ageing faster than you: Pulmonologist shares 7 causes and signs you should not ignore

Your chronological age and organ age may not always go hand in hand. Sometimes, younger people have organs that have aged beyond their years, and the lungs are no exception. This means you may be young, but your lungs could be functioning like those of someone much older.



ALSO READ: Can non-smokers get lung cancer? Pulmonologist shares 5 preventive habits

Much like chronological age, lung age is expressed in years, but it tells how well your lungs are functioning and whether they have sustained premature damage. What does a specialist have to say on this?

Dr Souparna Saha, pulmonologist at Naryana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, described what lung age means, why younger adults may have older lungs, and which factors accelerate the decline in lung function.

He raised concern over premature lung ageing: “Your birthdays tell you how old you are, but they can’t tell you how well your lungs are working. It has been found that some 30- and 40-year-olds have lung function that is similar to someone much older, while others have good lung function into much later life.”

The situation is alarming, as the pulmonologist cited the World Health Organization's finding, which estimates that 50 to 55 million people in India have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a primary condition linked to prematurely aging and damaged lungs.

So, you cannot judge your lung health from chronological age alone.

What is lung age? Your chronological age cannot tell how well your lungs are working. Lung age is a way to understand lung capacity, based on what is expected for someone with your physical profile.

Dr Saha described,“It's a measure of how well your lungs are working compared with the lungs of a healthy person of the same age, sex, and height."

He said it is measured with a spirometry test, a simple breathing test that measures how much air you can breathe out and how fast. But he also clarified that lung age is not a projection of life expectancy. It is just that a significant gap between lung age and chronological age requires medical evaluation.