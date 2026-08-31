Can exercise lower lung cancer risk after quitting smoking? Oncologist explains

To reduce the risk of lung cancer, quitting smoking is one of the most important steps you can take. But still, some lingering risks remain, as the effects of past tobacco use may linger for years. So it makes one wonder: how can one shield themselves against this? Does exercise help provide additional protection?



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Listen to an oncologist about exercise's role in mitigating health risks after smoking in the past. Dr Mohammad Mithi, consultant oncologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, confirmed regular exercise may help, but with a few conditions. To what extent may it help?

Why should you quit smoking? But before we decode exercise, we asked about lung cancer's prevalence in India. The situation is quite grave. The oncologist expressed concern, “Lung cancer is a problem in India. It is one of the reasons people die from cancer. Every year, around one lakh people in India find out they have lung cancer. About 85% of these people got lung cancer because they smoked tobacco. So quitting tobacco is very important.”

Although the expert assured that the risk of lung cancer decreases after quitting smoking, can it ever become as low as that of someone who has never smoked? Dr Mohammad Mithi offered a reality check, noting that the risk may never fall to the same level. But healthy lifestyle habits, such as exercising regularly, may reduce the chances, in contrast to a smoker.

