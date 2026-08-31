Can exercise lower lung cancer risk after quitting smoking? Oncologist explains
If you have smoked in the past, check out if exercise can help protect you from lung cancer.
To reduce the risk of lung cancer, quitting smoking is one of the most important steps you can take. But still, some lingering risks remain, as the effects of past tobacco use may linger for years. So it makes one wonder: how can one shield themselves against this? Does exercise help provide additional protection?
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Listen to an oncologist about exercise's role in mitigating health risks after smoking in the past. Dr Mohammad Mithi, consultant oncologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, confirmed regular exercise may help, but with a few conditions. To what extent may it help?
Why should you quit smoking?
But before we decode exercise, we asked about lung cancer's prevalence in India. The situation is quite grave. The oncologist expressed concern, “Lung cancer is a problem in India. It is one of the reasons people die from cancer. Every year, around one lakh people in India find out they have lung cancer. About 85% of these people got lung cancer because they smoked tobacco. So quitting tobacco is very important.”
Although the expert assured that the risk of lung cancer decreases after quitting smoking, can it ever become as low as that of someone who has never smoked? Dr Mohammad Mithi offered a reality check, noting that the risk may never fall to the same level. But healthy lifestyle habits, such as exercising regularly, may reduce the chances, in contrast to a smoker.
Can exercise reduce lung cancer risk if you have smoked?
The expert cited a study from 2019 that found that former smokers who were physically fit had a lower risk of lung cancer. Even some people who continued to smoke appeared to live longer if they maintained good fitness levels. However, he clarified that exercise cannot completely reverse or cancel out smoking-related damage.
So, what does exercise actually do to the body, and how might it help lower cancer risk? Dr Mithi said, "Exercising can reduce swelling in the body, make the immune system stronger, and improve how the lungs and heart work. Exercising regularly can also help you avoid being overweight, which can cause cancers and diseases. So exercising is good for your health."
What should you do if you used to smoke?
It is a good thing that you have quit smoking, but the oncologist reminded your risk factors won't fall to zero if you start exercising. He advised, “Exercising cannot fix the damage that smoking did to your body. There is no proof that exercising alone can stop lung cancer like quitting smoking can. So you should not just rely on exercising to make things better. Get yourself checked with a doctor to see your risk.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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