Can smoking damage your eyesight? Surgeon shares 6 warning signs you should not ignore

But the dangerous effects of smoking can extend to other organs and physiological systems, too. Smoking affects the entire body, not only the lungs, which makes sense because the body's systems are deeply interconnected. Your eyesight is in danger, too!

Dr Sanjay Gandhi, cataract, LASIK, and glaucoma surgeon at SRG Eye Hospital, a unit of Maxivision Eye Hospitals, Ahmedabad, told HT Lifestyle that smoking can affect central vision, which is crucial for reading, driving, and recognising faces. And since it is so crucial for daily functioning, a person's independence gets adversely affected, too.

What is central vision? Central vision is part of the eyesight people rely on for some of the most ordinary daily tasks, making it extremely crucial.

“Central vision helps a person see what is right in front of them. It is needed for simple activities such as reading a newspaper, checking their phone, cooking, driving, threading a needle or identifying someone from a distance,” the surgeon said, describing the everyday activities that depend on clear central vision.

So what happens if this part of eyesight gets damaged? Dr Gandhi warned that while side vision may remain, the central part can become blurred, dark or distorted.

How does smoking damage your eyes? Smoking affects a part of the eye, which the doctor calls the macula. But how exactly? The answer lies in how smoking affects blood circulation and increases oxidative stress in the body.

“The eyes, especially the retina, need a healthy supply of oxygen and nutrients to function well. Over time, smoking can reduce this support and increase the risk of age-related macular degeneration, also called AMD," Dr Gandhi added. And he also noted that smoking is one of the ‘most important modifiable risk factors for AMD.’