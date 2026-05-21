Smoking in your 20s and 30s? Cardiologist reveals early heart damage you may not feel yet: ‘Even few cigarettes can…’

In their 20s and 30s, young adults smoke without noticing any immediate health problem. Since everything ‘appears’ normal and nothing seems to disrupt their daily routine, they carry on with the habit casually, assuming it is not causing any serious, debilitating harm, yet. And smoking itself is taken incredibly casually, whether during office smoke breaks, at parties and social gatherings, while drinking with friends, or simply to relax, think creatively and deal with stress.



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But here's the oversight: the health effects may not be overt or immediately observable. The damage develops gradually and cumulatively over many years, and these seemingly small smoking breaks eventually all add up, silently affecting major internal organs in the long run, with one of them being heart health.

HT Lifestyle in a conversation with Dr N Murali Krishna, consultant- cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, attempted to understand the early heart damage caused by smoking habits among young adults.

“The problem is not just long-term smoking. Even a few cigarettes a day can start affecting blood vessels, circulation, and heart function much earlier than most people realize,” Dr Krishna said. It goes on to show that smoking-related heart damage is not solely limited to those who have been smoking for decades, even briefly smoking, weakens cardiovascular function, triggering early heart damage.

What happens to your heart when you smoke? The cardiologist answered, outlining the biological process that takes place inside the body after it is exposed to harmful substances present in cigarettes.

“When you smoke, harmful chemicals such as nicotine and carbon monoxide enter the bloodstream almost instantly. These substances cause internal damage to blood vessels which results in restricted blood flow because the vessels become narrower and lose their flexible properties. The body experiences decreased blood circulation together with an increased chance of arterial plaque accumulation which develops over an extended period."

To simplify it, the sequence begins with damage to the blood vessels, which eventually becomes narrower and less flexible. As a result, blood flow is hindered, more restricted. Blood circulation throughout the body becomes harder. Along with this, fatty deposits also begin building up in the arteries.