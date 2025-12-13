Michigan neurosurgeon warns smoking causes neck and back pain: ‘Reduces blood flow to…’

Often, neck and back pain are blamed on long hours of poor posture at work or excessive scrolling on the phone. But there is one more common, albeit infamously unhealthy, lifestyle habit that also contributes to neck and back pain: smoking. Yes, smoking is associated with life-threatening ailments such as cancer and heart disease. But what many do not realise, smoking is also related to other health issues, sometimes even the common ones people face every day, like neck and back pain. There are some of the lesser-discussed effects that hinder daily functioning, comfort and mobility. Smoking affects the disc and muscles around neck and back. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Jay Jagannathan is a neurosurgeon at the Michigan Neurosurgery Institute, specialising in multidisciplinary neurosurgery and pain management, with over a decade of experience, shared in an Instagram video on December 10 about why smoking may trigger neck and back pain.

Here are the five ways smoking impacts the neck and back:

1. Reduced blood flow

The neurosurgeon explained, “Smoking can contribute to neck pain in a variety of factors. This includes reduced blood flow. Smoking can produce and enhance vasal constriction, which is the contraction of the blood vessels that reduces blood flow to the neck, the discs and in other areas that can lead to damage to the discs themselves.”

Dr Jay further elaborated how nicotine in cigarettes causes blood vessels to narrow, reducing blood flow to the brain and spine. With less oxygen and fewer nutrients, the discs and vertebrae are more likely to suffer damage.

2. Degeneration of discs

Smoking weakens the spine's natural cushioning system, too. The neurosurgeon said, “It can lead to direct degeneration of the disc as well. The disc serves padding between the intervertebral so when they are damaged, their function is shock absorber and can be affected and that a lot of time leads to more strain on the ligaments and joints in the back of the neck.” Smoking essentially adversely impacts the discs, reducing the ability to cushion and absorb shocks or distribute pressure evenly. So there's an added strain which can lead to wear and tear, affecting everyday movements.

3. Inflammation

Dr Jay noted, “It can also produce inflammation. Inflammation, as we all know, can lead to pain as well.” This means smoking induces inflammation, significantly increasing pain sensitivity. It also affects the body's own natural healing process.

4. Muscle tension

As per the doctor, smoking increases muscle tension, making you feel like there's a constant tightness, soreness.

5. Post surgery healing process

Smoking also interferes with the natural healing process, affecting bone health. The neurosurgeon shared that it has been seen in post-surgical patients. Further, the outcomes are also poor, along with higher chances of revision surgery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.