Virgo Season 2026: A simple spiritual practice for slowing down and finding balance

Western astrology says, the Virgo season can be a good time to look at the habits that quietly shape your everyday life. But self-care can also become tiring when you start feeling that there is always another habit to build or another part of yourself to improve.

A recent Instagram post about Virgo season offered a different way to look at this ongoing process. It focused on the idea that there is no finish line when it comes to self-care or personal growth. The post also shared two traditional acupressure points that can be included in a simple grounding practice: Stomach 36, also called Zu San Li, and Liver 3, also known as Tai Chong.

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The practice is less about adding another complicated wellness routine and more about taking a few quiet minutes to check in with yourself.

Why is Virgo season linked with self-care? In astrology, Virgo is often associated with routines, health, organisation and the small tasks that keep life running smoothly. Virgo season can therefore be used as a reminder to pay attention to habits that may have been ignored during a busy period.

Sometimes, the most useful question is simply whether your current habits are helping you feel supported or leaving you more exhausted.

Self-care does not have a final destination. You may reach a goal, develop a healthier habit or make an important personal change, but your needs will continue to change with time.

What is Stomach 36 or Zu San Li? One of the acupressure points highlighted in the post is Stomach 36, commonly called Zu San Li.

The point is located on the lower leg, a few inches below the knee. Traditional Chinese medicine has long used this point in different practices, and it is often associated with energy, endurance and general vitality.

For a simple mindful practice, you can sit comfortably and gently massage the area below the knee for a few moments. The intention here is not to force yourself to feel energetic. Instead, you can use the movement as a reminder to pause and notice how your body feels.

What is Liver 3 or Tai Chong? The second point is Liver 3, or Tai Chong. It is located on the top of the foot, between the big toe and the second toe.

In traditional Chinese medicine, this point is used in various acupressure practices. The Instagram post connects it with movement and creativity.

You can gently massage the area while sitting quietly. Try keeping your breathing slow and paying attention to the physical sensation rather than trying to achieve a particular result.

This can turn the practice into a small mindfulness exercise. You are not trying to solve everything in those few minutes. You are simply giving yourself a chance to stop and notice what is happening in your body and mind.

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Why vetiver oil is part of this grounding practice? According to Judy, using a small amount of vetiver essential oil diluted in a carrier oil while massaging the points. Vetiver has a strong, earthy scent and is commonly used in aromatherapy. Its smell is often described as grounding, which fits the reflective theme of Virgo season.

If you choose to use essential oil on your skin, dilute it properly and follow the safety directions for the product. Some essential oils can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions, so a small patch test can be useful before wider application.

When self-care starts feeling like another chore There is a reason the message behind this practice may feel familiar. Modern wellness culture can sometimes make self-care look like a long list of things you should be doing every day.

That is where the idea of having no finish line becomes important. You do not need to complete your self-care before you are allowed to rest.

During Virgo season, you could instead focus on one small habit that genuinely makes your day easier.

A simple Virgo season ritual to try You can turn the two acupressure points into a short evening ritual.

Sit somewhere comfortable and take a few slow breaths. Gently massage Stomach 36 on one leg, then repeat on the other. Move to Liver 3 on each foot and massage the area gently.

As you do this, ask yourself three simple questions:

What is making me tired?

What do I actually need right now?

What can I make easier tomorrow?

You do not need to find a perfect answer. The spiritual side of Virgo season can be less about fixing yourself and more about paying attention to yourself. A few quiet minutes can help create that pause.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not recommend using these practices without seeking help from a medical professional. Reader's discretion is advised.