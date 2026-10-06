No red light, no green light, just hand signals: Thimphu is the only capital city on Earth that has no traffic lights at all
You won't find a single traffic light in this capital city – just white-gloved officers directing traffic. You'll definitely want to visit this place now.
Imagine driving through a capital city during rush hour without seeing any green or red lights. No automated stop signals or electronic poles controlling the roads. Sounds like a recipe for congestion, right? Think again. Also read | Bhutan travel: How to visit the Land of Happiness on a budget
Welcome to Thimphu, Bhutan's capital and the only capital city in the world with no electronic traffic lights. While Vatican City, the world's smallest state, also has none inside its walls, Thimphu is the only functioning capital to manage traffic entirely without them.
Instead of mechanised signals, traffic in Bhutan moves under the direction of human police officers. Standing inside ornate, traditionally decorated wooden booths, these officers direct vehicles through major junctions using precise, elegant hand gestures while wearing crisp white gloves.
A look at the daily commute
In a March 6, 2025 post on their official Instagram page, Bhutan’s Department of Tourism highlighted this unique feature alongside a photo of an officer on duty inside a beautifully painted pavilion, writing: "Bhutan has no traffic lights, yet the streets run smoothly under the guidance of white-gloved traffic officers. It’s a reflection of the country’s approach to life- calm, mindful, and in harmony with tradition."
Travellers from all over the globe are consistently captivated by this seamless blend of tradition and civic order. On October 1, content creator Ian Gifford shared an Instagram video capturing the scene on the ground. In his video, a traffic officer in a cap and uniform operated from an intricately carved booth, using arm movements to direct passing vehicles, and pedestrians around a decorated central roundabout.
He marvelled at the system in his caption, writing: “No traffic lights in Thimphu. Not one. Just an officer in a booth, waving cars through with hand signals. But on reflection, I'll take a human over a red light any day. Would you?!”
The very short traffic light experiment
What many modern visitors don't realise is that Bhutan didn't always completely ignore electronic signals — they actually gave them a shot. As shared in a June 12, 2026 blog post by Gohikeadventures.com, local authorities installed a set of electronic traffic lights at a major Thimphu intersection back in the late 1990s. The initial goal was straightforward: modernise city traffic management and improve road efficiency as vehicle numbers grew.
However, the local response was unexpected. Locals reportedly felt the cold, mechanical light poles looked starkly out of place against Bhutan's traditional architecture – they missed the warm, personal touch and the friendly presence of the human traffic officers. Almost overnight, the lights became unpopular, creating dissatisfaction among drivers and pedestrians alike.
The experiment was abandoned after a very short period, and the lights were promptly removed. Traffic officers stepped back into their booths, cementing their place as one of the capital's most iconic cultural symbols.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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