Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Whatever kind of traveler you are, Bhutan has something for you

    There is a light that never goes out

    Published on: Dec 17, 2025 1:36 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    No matter your travel style, Bhutan offers an experience that feels deeply personal. From cultural deep dives and wellness retreats to adventure treks and indulgent stays, the happiest place on earth can be tailored to every kind of vacationer. With today, December 17, marking Bhutan’s National Day, here's taking a deep dive into the kingdom's endless possibilities.

    Whatever kind of traveler you are, Bhutan has something for you (Photo: This Morning Walk)
    Whatever kind of traveler you are, Bhutan has something for you (Photo: This Morning Walk)

    For the cultural explorers

    1. Buddha Dordenma

    2. National Textile Museum

    3. Simply Bhutan

    4. Institute of Zorig Chusum

    5. Choki Traditional Art School

    6. Paper making factory

    7. Tashichho Dzong

    8. Punakha Dzong

    9. Folk Heritage Museum

    10. Chimi Lhakhang

    11. Tiger's Nest Monastery

    12. Tshcchu Festival

    For food lovers

    1. Ema Datshi (chillies, cheese)

    2. Shamu Datshi (potatoes, cheese)

    3. Shakam Datshi (mushrooms cheese)

    4. Phaksha Paa (pork with radish, chillies)

    5. Jasha Maru (spicy minced chicken)

    6. Jasha Paa (vegetables chicken stew)

    7. Buckwheat noodles (puta)

    8. Khuley (buckwheat pancakes)

    9. Red rice (staple Bhutanese rice)

    10. Suja (butter tea)

    11. Zow (puffed rice)

    12. Thukpa (Bhutanese noodle soup)

    13. Yak meat curry (highland specialty)

    14. Ezay (various chilli relishes)

    For the luxury-smitten

    1. COMO Uma

    2. Zhiwa Ling Heritage

    3. Pemako

    4. Taj Resorts & Spa

    5. Six Senses

    6. Amankora

    7. Gangtey Lodge

    8. Le Meridien

    9. Dawa at the Hilltop

    For the avid Instagrammer

    1. Tiger's Nest viewpoint platforms

    2. Paro's riverside viewpoints

    Punakha Suspension Bridge

    3. Punakha Dzong

    4. Dochula Pass

    5. Buddha Dordenma

    6. Gangtey Valley

    7. Chelela Pass

    Khamsum Yulley, Namgyal

    8. Chorten

    9. Tang Valley

    10. National Museum viewpoint

    11. Paro Airport bird's eye viewpoint

    12. Sangaygang

    13. Bumdra

    For the adrenaline junkies

    1. White-water river rafting

    2. Bumdra trek

    3. Mountain biking

    4. Cycling

    5. Bhutan International Marathon

    7. Fly fishing adventure

    8. Motorcycle expeditions

    Which part of your wanderer-soul is Bhutan tugging at?

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Trips Tours/Whatever Kind Of Traveler You Are, Bhutan Has Something For You
    News/Htcity/Trips Tours/Whatever Kind Of Traveler You Are, Bhutan Has Something For You
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes