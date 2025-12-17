No matter your travel style, Bhutan offers an experience that feels deeply personal. From cultural deep dives and wellness retreats to adventure treks and indulgent stays, the happiest place on earth can be tailored to every kind of vacationer. With today, December 17, marking Bhutan’s National Day, here's taking a deep dive into the kingdom's endless possibilities.

Whatever kind of traveler you are, Bhutan has something for you (Photo: This Morning Walk)