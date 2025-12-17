Whatever kind of traveler you are, Bhutan has something for you
There is a light that never goes out
No matter your travel style, Bhutan offers an experience that feels deeply personal. From cultural deep dives and wellness retreats to adventure treks and indulgent stays, the happiest place on earth can be tailored to every kind of vacationer. With today, December 17, marking Bhutan’s National Day, here's taking a deep dive into the kingdom's endless possibilities.
For the cultural explorers
1. Buddha Dordenma
2. National Textile Museum
3. Simply Bhutan
4. Institute of Zorig Chusum
5. Choki Traditional Art School
6. Paper making factory
7. Tashichho Dzong
8. Punakha Dzong
9. Folk Heritage Museum
10. Chimi Lhakhang
11. Tiger's Nest Monastery
12. Tshcchu Festival
For food lovers
1. Ema Datshi (chillies, cheese)
2. Shamu Datshi (potatoes, cheese)
3. Shakam Datshi (mushrooms cheese)
4. Phaksha Paa (pork with radish, chillies)
5. Jasha Maru (spicy minced chicken)
6. Jasha Paa (vegetables chicken stew)
7. Buckwheat noodles (puta)
8. Khuley (buckwheat pancakes)
9. Red rice (staple Bhutanese rice)
10. Suja (butter tea)
11. Zow (puffed rice)
12. Thukpa (Bhutanese noodle soup)
13. Yak meat curry (highland specialty)
14. Ezay (various chilli relishes)
For the luxury-smitten
1. COMO Uma
2. Zhiwa Ling Heritage
3. Pemako
4. Taj Resorts & Spa
5. Six Senses
6. Amankora
7. Gangtey Lodge
8. Le Meridien
9. Dawa at the Hilltop
For the avid Instagrammer
1. Tiger's Nest viewpoint platforms
2. Paro's riverside viewpoints
Punakha Suspension Bridge
3. Punakha Dzong
4. Dochula Pass
5. Buddha Dordenma
6. Gangtey Valley
7. Chelela Pass
Khamsum Yulley, Namgyal
8. Chorten
9. Tang Valley
10. National Museum viewpoint
11. Paro Airport bird's eye viewpoint
12. Sangaygang
13. Bumdra
For the adrenaline junkies
1. White-water river rafting
2. Bumdra trek
3. Mountain biking
4. Cycling
5. Bhutan International Marathon
7. Fly fishing adventure
8. Motorcycle expeditions
Which part of your wanderer-soul is Bhutan tugging at?