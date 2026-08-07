Woman missing for over two weeks; family stages protest outside police station in Ludhiana’s Dehlon

Family of a 53-year-old woman, who went missing two weeks ago, alleging police inaction, staged a protest outside Dehlon police station on Friday. According to her mother, the woman left home on the afternoon of July 22 to deposit a mobile phone instalment but never returned. (File)

The protestors, who began their demonstration around 11.30am demanded a thorough probe into the suspected role of her estranged husband and in-laws.

The protest continued for nearly two-and-a-half hours before the police assured the of an expedited investigation.

The missing woman was married to a Raikot resident in 1997 and has two children— 17-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son. Owing to alleged domestic abuse and strained marital relations, she had been living with her two children at her parental home in Shankar village since 2016. A maintenance case between the couple is currently pending in court.

According to her mother, the woman left home on the afternoon of July 22 to deposit a mobile phone instalment but never returned. After searching for her unsuccessfully, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint on July 25. The Dehlon police had registered a case on July 31 against unidentified persons on charges of wrongful confinement.

The family, however, alleged that police failed to seriously examine the role of her husband and in-laws, despite repeated requests. “We believe her husband and his family are behind her disappearance. We only want my daughter to be found safe,” her mother said.

Supporting the family, local leader Paramjit Singh Saholi and former MLA Tarsem Jodhan claimed that the woman’s husband had allegedly defaulted on court-ordered maintenance payments. They alleged that the court had recently directed him to clear ₹28 lakh in arrears or face legal action. They urged police to investigate whether the pending financial liability had any connection with her disappearance.

Police officials assured the protesters that all possible angles, including those raised by the family, would be investigated. The Dehlon police said they have sought time until Wednesday to make progress in the case and brief the family on the investigation.