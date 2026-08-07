Ludhiana cager named in India squad for FIBA U-18 Asia Cup

Joypreet Singh Sidhu, 18, a Ludhiana Basketball Academy groomed player, has been selected for the Indian team for the FIBA U-18 Asia Cup 2026, becoming the only player from Punjab to make the final squad. Joypreet Singh Sidhu (HT PHOTO)

The tournament will be held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad from August 13 to 23.

Joypreet, originally from Bathinda, is a first-year BA student at Arya College and an alumnus of KL Memorial School in Ludhiana. He is currently attending the national coaching camp in Ahmedabad, which began on July 3 and will continue till August 10. After training for a year in Bathinda, he shifted to Ludhiana nearly five years ago to join the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, where he has been honing his skills under experienced coaches.

“I have always dreamed of representing India. Playing in the Asia Cup is a proud moment for me and I want to give my best for the country,” Joypreet said.

His selection follows an impressive run in national and international competitions. Last year, he was part of the Punjab team that finished runners-up in the 75th Junior National Basketball Championship. Earlier this year, he represented India in the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Qualifiers held in Sri Lanka from May 25 to 30, where the Indian team won the gold medal.

Joypreet is the first sportsperson from his family to represent the country at the international level. His steady rise through the ranks has made him one of Punjab’s most promising young basketball players.

Punjab Basketball Association president RS Gill, former DGP Punjab, and Punjab Basketball Academy general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal congratulated the youngster on his achievement. They said his selection reflects his hard work, discipline and commitment, while also acknowledging the dedicated efforts of Ludhiana Basketball Academy’s chief coach Jaipal Singh and coach Jaspreet Singh.