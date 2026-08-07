Why was Asmongold banned from Twitch? Streamer's controversial comments about immigrants explained: ‘I’d shoot whoever’

Popular streamer and YouTuber Asmongold has been banned from Twitch after a recent livestream created a widespread backlash over his comments about immigrants and their children. Why was Asmongold banned from Twitch? Comments about immigrants explained. (Asmongold Tv/YouTube)

The suspension appeared on his secondary Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, on August 6, with a notice saying he could not stream because of a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines.

Twitch has not explained what rule was violated, and Asmongold has not released a statement. However, many users on Reddit and X believe the ban is linked to remarks he made during an August 3 livestream, where he said he would “shoot” immigrants, including children, and later called immigrants “savages.”

What did Asmongold say about immigrants? The controversy began during Asmongold’s August 3 livestream while he was reacting to Nick Shirley’s YouTube video about Moroccan migrants in Ceuta, Spain. During the stream, he spoke about people crossing borders with children and said:

“This is emotional blackmail. Right? You can’t shoot these people; they have kids with them. Well, then don’t bring your kids. If you don’t want to get shot, then don’t bring your fucking kids! It’s really simple. ‘You mean you’d shoot adults and deport the kids? Right?’ Well, I’d shoot whoever. Yeah, I’d shoot whoever. I mean, if it’s kids, women, men, anybody, just shoot them. They’re going to stop coming over. Because if you don’t do that, they will use children and women as shields to get themselves over.”