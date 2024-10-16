Who is Asmongold? The streamer banned by Twitch after racist rant against Palestinians

Twitch streamer, Zack Hoyt popularly known as Asmongold recently made headlines when his channel got banned on the streaming platform. The ban followed after he made racist comments against the Palestinians while discussing the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Gaza during a live stream. Apart from streaming, he has also been a content creator on YouTube for over a decade and has 2.98 million subscribers on the platform. Asmongold, a popular Twitch and YouTube streamer, receives a ban after racist comments about Palestinians.(@Asmongold/X)

Who is AsmonGold?

Hoyt was born in Florida and developed an interest in video games when he was a child, especially in role-playing games. He went to college but dropped out soon to focus on his career as an online streamer.

Asmongold also goes by the name ZackRawrr is a content creator, YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He handles two accounts on Twitch, Asmongold, his main account, has 2.96 million followers and ZackRawrr, his second account which was recently banned after racist comments against Palestinians. He has a combined following of 4.85 followers and 4.82 billion views on Twitch. Hoyt is primarily known for his videos and streams related to the World of Warcraft but has ventured into other topics related to the gaming culture.

Hoyt is the co-owner and co-founder of One True King (OTK), an organisation based in Texas which focuses on content creation, gaming and creating. He is also the co-owner of Starforge Systems, a company that specialises in sales of prebuilt gaming PCs.

The online streamer started his career on YouTube where he used to post guide videos sharing his insights and strategies for World of Warcraft. He became a popular streamer of the platform in 2019 after the release of WoW Classic and its stream earned him thousands of views. He also won Best MMORPG Streamer at The Streamer Awards in 2022 and 2023.

Currently, his account Zackrawrr has been temporarily banned by Twitch after he referred to Palestinians as “terrible people” and that they come from an “inferior culture.” However, he later apologised for his racist rant on X where he wrote, “Looking back on it, I was way too much of an a**h*** about the Palestine thing. My Bad.”