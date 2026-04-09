Why Asmongold was banned: Streamer opens up on Twitch suspension

Controversial comments on a live stream have cost popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" Hoyt another suspension. He was banned after inflammatory remarks led to outrage within the online community. Streamer Zack Asmongold got banned once again due to his controversial comment (X)

At around 8pm on Monday, April 6, 2026, Asmongold was removed from the platform and viewers were informed of the same. The ban is the latest conflict the streamer had with the content moderation policies of the platform.

What were Asmongold's words The controversial streamer quickly jumped to X to vent his anger on the platform.

“Banned for an entire week because I said I don't give a f**k about the opinions of illiterate third-worlders. Would someone be banned for saying they don't care about what an American's opinion is on the Middle East? Of course not Blatant double standard, I didn't break ToS,” he said.

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A Dexerto report notes that Twitch does not reveal particular reasons behind bans but Asmongold suspected that the comments were what led to his channel being suspended for all of seven days.

Not a first time ban In October 2024, Asmongold was banned for two-weeks straight by Twitch after a his comment on Palestine. The streamer had said those in Palestine had an inferior culture and he had no sympathy for civilians who died in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

According to Kotaku, the zackrawrr account was suspended after a video of his comments circulated on social media attracting a lot of negative publicity. He went on to issue an apology on X at the time. Asmongold had said that no one has a right to have their life ruined simply because they have views that one considers retrogressive.

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Asmongold is among the largest creators on the platform with over 4 million followers on his two accounts. GameRant analysis reports that the words of Asmongold were regarded as a relatively obvious violation of the Terms of Service of Twitch concerning hate speech, which influenced the platform to take action in such a short time.

Due to the ban, the Zackrawrr account of Asmongold can't be accessed for now. His main Asmongold account on Twitch does not have a suspension.