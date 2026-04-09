Clavicular's viral video with trans women: 'We’re the OG looksmaxxers'

A recent video featuring online streamer Clavicular gained widespread discussion across social media, not for controversy but for its tone and cultural meanings. Clavicular’s viral livestream moment with trans women sparks a broader conversation on looksmaxxing, identity, and evolving internet culture (Kick)

The clip, which shows a casual interaction between Clavicular and a group of trans women during a livestream, has drawn attention.

Who is Clavicular? Braden Eric Peters, who is also known as Clavicular, is a US-based streamer known for his association with the “looksmaxxing” movement, which is an online trend focused on improving physical appearance.

He became popular and prominent through livestreams on platforms like Kick and TikTok. Sometimes got viral with high-risk content also.

Despite criticism, he remains a widely discussed figure in internet culture, especially among younger online audiences.

Viral moment: conversation, not confrontation The video captures Clavicular and his friend Andrew Morales, also known online as “The Cuban Tarzan,” having a conversation with a group of trans women during a livestream.

Unlike typical viral clashes and loud debates, this discussion was calm and conversational. The participants discussed about online trends, identity and aesthetic choices.

One of the trans women remarked, “You know that trans women are like the OG…,” referring to their long-standing role in aesthetic practices.

Another added that they were the “original looksmaxxers,” highlighting how trans communities have historically engaged in techniques like skincare and hormones.