Asmongold drops bombshell confession about his criminal past while demanding shoplifters be shot

Zack “Asmongold” Hoyt, one of Twitch’s most popular and outspoken streamers, is facing backlash after admitting he used to steal “like crazy” from stores during his younger years. The confession came during a recent live stream, shortly after he made extreme comments about shoplifters. Asmongold, a popular Twitch and YouTube streamer, receives a ban after racist comments about Palestinians. (@Asmongold/X)

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The controversy During a discussion on retail theft and property crime, Asmongold strongly argued that shoplifting has become a major societal issue. He claimed people no longer respect private property and suggested drastic measures, including that shoplifters “should be shot” or “killed on sight,” framing it as self-defense, according to SportsKeeda.

"See, I got a hot take. I think you should just be able to shoot 'em. I do. I think somebody does this... bap! Bap! Bap! That's how I think you should handle. That's my opinion; that's a hot take, just shoot 'em! Kill on sight... somebody stealing s**t out of a store. 'A few ARs.' Yeah. Exactly. 'It's defense.' It is. It's self-defense; I like the sound of that. 'Go back to the Western days.' Yeah," he said.

Moments later, he casually revealed his own past.

"How do I know that? Because I used to steal s**t like crazy. I used to do it all the time!" he said.

Asmongold added that his father would sometimes suspect him of stealing and position himself to watch.

“I remember, he would be... there were times when he thought I was stealing something, and he would immediately stand in a position and try to watch. I wasn't even stealing anything! But he immediately got in position for it,” he said.

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