Who is Jordan Sisco? US-based streamer accused of hitting girlfriend on livestream video

Jake Lucky, an esports content creator, shared the video on X. Posting the clip, he wrote: “Warzone streamer Jordan Sisco has been accused of hitting his girlfriend after he idiotically spilled a drink on his new gaming PC… Absolutely disgusting.”

A gaming livestreamer is under scrutiny after a viral clip appeared to show him allegedly assaulting his girlfriend during a broadcast, sparking backlash across social media.

In a follow-up comment, he added: “This happened shortly after the streamer believed he had ended stream, but was all caught live,” and remarked, “You can't make this stuff up.”

The clip, around 29 seconds long, spread across social media platforms such, drawing reactions from viewers.

Who is Jordan Sisco? Jordan Sisco is a US-based internet personality known for livestreaming gaming content across platforms including Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.

He primarily streams Call of Duty: Warzone and has built a modest following, with tens of thousands of followers and a regular live audience.

What the video shows The footage originates from a TikTok livestream. In the clip, Sisco’s girlfriend can be heard telling him: “Okay, take it off. Take the lids off. Chill. You need to have no drinks in here.”

Moments later, Sisco appears to move off-camera and swing his arm, after which distressed sounds are heard. Before the stream ends, he is heard saying: “It was in here! It was on this! I don't even know how! I turned around... I don't know what to do.”