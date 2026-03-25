Who is Jordan Sisco? US-based streamer accused of hitting girlfriend on livestream video
A gaming livestreamer, Jordan Sisco, faces backlash after a viral clip allegedly shows him assaulting his girlfriend during a broadcast.
A gaming livestreamer is under scrutiny after a viral clip appeared to show him allegedly assaulting his girlfriend during a broadcast, sparking backlash across social media.
Jake Lucky, an esports content creator, shared the video on X. Posting the clip, he wrote: “Warzone streamer Jordan Sisco has been accused of hitting his girlfriend after he idiotically spilled a drink on his new gaming PC… Absolutely disgusting.”
In a follow-up comment, he added: “This happened shortly after the streamer believed he had ended stream, but was all caught live,” and remarked, “You can't make this stuff up.”
The clip, around 29 seconds long, spread across social media platforms such, drawing reactions from viewers.
Who is Jordan Sisco?
Jordan Sisco is a US-based internet personality known for livestreaming gaming content across platforms including Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.
He primarily streams Call of Duty: Warzone and has built a modest following, with tens of thousands of followers and a regular live audience.
What the video shows
The footage originates from a TikTok livestream. In the clip, Sisco’s girlfriend can be heard telling him: “Okay, take it off. Take the lids off. Chill. You need to have no drinks in here.”
Moments later, Sisco appears to move off-camera and swing his arm, after which distressed sounds are heard. Before the stream ends, he is heard saying: “It was in here! It was on this! I don't even know how! I turned around... I don't know what to do.”
Streamer responds to allegations
Sisco later addressed the incident in another broadcast, denying that he hit his partner. “I wasn’t hitting her… I pushed her,” he said, adding, “I didn’t… hit her. I would never hit her on the face.”
No official complaint or law enforcement action has been publicly confirmed at this stage.
The clip has triggered strong reactions online. Some called for the streamer to be banned, while others questioned whether authorities should intervene.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More