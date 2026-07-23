Was there a shooting in Lakewood Township, NJ today? Reports, videos of incident sparks concern
Reports of a possible shooting in Lakewood Township, NJ, spread after a Facebook video showed an arrest, but police and local media have not confirmed.
Residents of Lakewood, in Ocean County, New Jersey were left concerned on Thursday afternoon after reports emerged on social media of a possible shooting.
A video was posted on the Facebook page Lakewood Scoop in which showed police arresting an individual in Lakewood. The Facebook page, which shares news and updates on incidents from Lakewood, NJ, claimed that the man fired multiple shots before he was being nabbed by police.
However, as of now, no information regarding the incident has come from the Lakewood Police Department, as of this writing. There is no information, so far, if a shooting took place. No local news outlet has also confirmed the details of the reported incident.
Lakewood Township is one of the largest municipalities in Ocean County, located in central New Jersey, about 10 miles west of the Jersey Shore. It is known for its large Orthodox Jewish community. It hosts the Georgian Court University and the historic Strand Theater.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More