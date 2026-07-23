Fort Myers shooting reports: Why is I-75 in Lee County closed? What we know amid large police activity
I-75 in Fort Myers, Florida, was closed Thursday for an active investigation. Locals suggest a possible shooting, but officials have not confirmed.
The I-75 in Fort Myers in Lee County, Florida was closed off due to an active investigation on Thursday. Locals on social media are reporting a possible shooting, though officials have not confirmed.
A massive police probe was underway on the I-75 with multiple local news outlets reporting that alongside the Lee County police, the Florida State Highway Patrol is at the scene.
The exact location of the incident is near the Alico Road exit on I-75. Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as there is a large presence of officials around it.
Local news outlet Gulf Coast News is reporting, citing traffic cameras that police have closed down the southbound lanes on the I-75, causing massive traffic delays.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More