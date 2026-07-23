Nolan Wells autopsy: Missing throat tissue puts neck injury at the center of Mississippi teen's cause of death probe

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells has found his cause and manner of death to be “undetermined,” adding another layer to a case that has drawn nationwide attention. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump shared the findings on Wednesday during a news conference at the 117th NAACP National Convention in Chicago. Nolan Wells autopsy: Missing throat tissue puts neck injury at center of cause of death mystery. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska (REUTERS)

The report, prepared by forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell, said it could not rule out foul play and raised questions that still need answers. Meanwhile, the official Mississippi autopsy remains incomplete as authorities wait for toxicology results.

Nolan Wells’ autopsy findings According to Ben Crump, the independent autopsy was carried out by Dr. Roger Mitchell on July 10, four days after Nolan Wells’ body was found on Mississippi’s Horn Island. The report did not determine how Wells died or whether he was conscious before entering the water. It also did not include toxicology findings.

Crump said the report noted red discoloration on the back of Wells’ head. He also claimed some body parts were missing when the second autopsy was performed, preventing Mitchell from fully examining key organs. Parts of Wells’ throat were also unavailable for review.

Quoting the report, Crump said, “Therefore, this pathologist cannot rule out injury to the neck as a contributor or a cause of death.”

Calling the findings only one part of the investigation, Crump said, “This is only another part of the puzzle, and even though it tells us significant information, we still have more questions than we have answers at this time.”

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Ben Crump and Nolan Wells’ family continue to seek answers The Jackson County Coroner’s Office also carried out an autopsy, but its final report has not been released because toxicology testing is still pending. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd told NBC News on Tuesday that the state’s report was not yet complete.

Before the new findings were announced, Nolan Wells’ mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, spoke about the family’s frustration.

“There’s so many people out in the public asking all of these questions, but the only question that we have is what happened to our son,” she said.

She added, “It is our hope that our local authorities will do what they need to do, because us having the preliminary autopsy results and hearing nothing from them, it’s heartbreaking, and it’s concerning. Which again is why we are here, why we have asked for this help.”

His father, Elmore Wonsley, also said, “We want to know what happened to our son because the things that you’re telling us, that’s not the character of our son. We know our son.”

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What happened to Nolan Wells? Nolan Wells was last seen on July 4 after traveling to Horn Island with friends for Independence Day celebrations. His friends told investigators they left early because their boat was taking on water, while Wells planned to return later with another group.

After he failed to come home, his mother reported him missing around midnight. A U.S. park ranger found his body on July 6. While Crump questioned some details about how Wells was found, Brian Trascher of the United Cajun Navy told NBC News that Wells was wearing only swim trunks when his body was located, disputing Crump’s claim.