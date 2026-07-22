Nolan Wells autopsy: Is cause of death revealed? 5 shocking things to know as Ben Crump announces preliminary findings

Crump revealed the findings during a press conference on Wednesday, which was attended by the grieving parents of Wells , Christine and Elmore Wonsley.

The Wells family, along with attorney Ben Crump , revealed the findings of an independent autopsy conducted on Nolan Wells, the Mississippi teenager who was found dead following a boating excursion.

Nolan Wells cause of death not revealed Crump stated that the cause and manner of death remain undetermined, as the investigation is ongoing.

Wells' parents had shifted their 18-year-old son's body to be transported over 800 miles to Washington, DC, where an independent autopsy was performed by Dr. Roger Mitchell.

Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback, was assisting with the expenses, as previously disclosed by Crump.

Also Read: Who is Christine Wonsley? How Nolan Wells' mom could potentially sue over son's death

Nolan Wells independent autopsy findings: 5 things to know Nolan Wells may have sustained an injury to the back of his head, as indicated by the initial findings of the independent autopsy commissioned by his family. The family's attorney, Ben Crump, noted the presence of a “focal area of red discoloration in the soft tissue in the back of the head,” measuring 12 by 8 inches in the lower region of the skull. There was considerable decomposition, making it difficult to ascertain whether there were any bruises on Nolan's skin. According to WebMD, discoloration at the back of the head may occasionally result from blood pooling when the body is laid on a slab for examination. Crump further said that when the body was examined by the independent medical examiner, it lacked parts of the throat, which had seemingly been removed by the official medical examiner for additional analysis. Nolan Wells death: Official autopsy results will take several weeks The official autopsy results have not yet been disclosed by the authorities.

The 18-year-old college football player was discovered deceased on July 6, just days after he went missing during a trip to Horn Island, Mississippi, with friends who departed the island without him, as reported by the police.

The remains of the teenager were confirmed to be his the next day through dental records.

At that time, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. informed The Post that the findings from the official autopsy might take several weeks as they awaited the toxicology test results.

Crump had previously mentioned to former CNN anchor Don Lemon that the second autopsy would determine whether Wells had experienced “any physical injuries to his body beyond from drowning.”