Who is Meow Dalyn? Twitch star behind viral ‘dog girl’ persona who says she lives in a crate and gets taken on walks

Meow Dalyn, also known as MEOWDALYN, is a 27-year-old American Twitch streamer and social media personality famous for fully embracing a “dog girl” or “e-puppy” lifestyle. With pink-to-lavender hair, dog ears, a collar, and playful mannerisms, she streams herself barking, playing fetch, sleeping in a crate, and engaging in other canine behaviors for her audience. She describes herself as “like a cat but I am a dog” and has built a dedicated following. As of late March 2026, she has around 35,000 followers on Twitch and over 86,000 on Instagram. Meow Dalyn often barks, plays, or mimics canine behavior during live streams. (X)

Her lifestyle and “e-puppy” identity Meow Dalyn incorporates her “dog” persona into much of her daily routine. She has said she sleeps in a dog crate, eats pet food modified with human-friendly ingredients, goes on walks with “handlers,” and performs tricks in exchange for treats like shredded chicken or jerky. During streams, she often barks, plays, or mimics canine behavior.

Speaking to the New York Post, Dalyn described her “handlers” as playing a central role in her lifestyle.

“I have handlers. They are kind of like dog trainers," she told the outlet when asked about having a boyfriend. “They feed me, they take me on walks, we practice training, which is one of my favorite things, because I get treats.”

Dalyn has stated that adopting this identity gives her a sense of freedom, structure, and emotional comfort after becoming financially independent and paying her own rent.

“I believe there is a primal animal inside of everybody,” she said. “It’s part of our humanity.”

“Acknowledging my primal, animalistic [side] almost makes me feel more human.”

Despite criticism and public reactions, Dalyn says she remains focused on her experience rather than outside opinions.

“I don’t find myself focusing on other people and their reactions toward me because I’m so in the moment of just chasing the ball, being the dog,” Dalyn told the New York Post. “I want to sit and perform for whoever is my focus.”

By Prabhat Dwivedi