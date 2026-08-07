Techie says ‘liking a 9-to-5 job’ should be normalised: ‘It doesn’t stop you from living your own life’

As social media continues to glorify quitting corporate jobs, travelling full-time and escaping the traditional work routine, a techie has offered a different perspective. In a video shared on Instagram, a woman named Yukta said there is nothing wrong with enjoying a regular 9-to-5 job, particularly when it provides stability and still leaves room to pursue life outside work. A techie challenged the anti-9-to-5 narrative and said conventional jobs could offer stability without limiting one’s life. (Instagram/yukta.manek)

Yukta said she was happy with her full-time job and questioned why people who enjoy conventional employment are often made to feel as though they are settling for less.

(Also read: Woman says one week of WFH made her question her 9-to-5: ‘The hype is real’)

‘A 9 to 5 doesn’t stop you from living’ “Can we normalize liking 9 to 5? It's midweek and I'm about to start my work. I'm happy with my 9 to 5 and I like having a stable source of income. But every time I open Insta, people like, "Quit the job, travel the world, your time isn't yours." And I'm like, a 9 to 5 doesn't stop you from living your own life,” she said in the video.

She went on to argue that having a full-time job does not necessarily mean giving up on travel, family time, hobbies or other ambitions.

“On weekends you can travel, spend time with your family, learn new skills, or maybe build a second source of income. The possibilities are endless even with 9 to 5. And if you know me, I travel a lot with a full-time job. So stop making people feel bad just because they're enjoying their 9 to 5. Some people genuinely like it, and that's okay,” Yukta added.

Alongside the video, she summed up her point in the caption: “9-5 isn’t a backup plan. For some of us, it’s the foundation that lets us build the life we actually want.”

Watch the clip here: