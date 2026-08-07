Techie says ‘liking a 9-to-5 job’ should be normalised: ‘It doesn’t stop you from living your own life’
A woman defended enjoying a 9-to-5, saying a stable job still allowed time for travel, family and personal growth.
As social media continues to glorify quitting corporate jobs, travelling full-time and escaping the traditional work routine, a techie has offered a different perspective. In a video shared on Instagram, a woman named Yukta said there is nothing wrong with enjoying a regular 9-to-5 job, particularly when it provides stability and still leaves room to pursue life outside work.
Yukta said she was happy with her full-time job and questioned why people who enjoy conventional employment are often made to feel as though they are settling for less.
(Also read: Woman says one week of WFH made her question her 9-to-5: ‘The hype is real’)
‘A 9 to 5 doesn’t stop you from living’
“Can we normalize liking 9 to 5? It's midweek and I'm about to start my work. I'm happy with my 9 to 5 and I like having a stable source of income. But every time I open Insta, people like, "Quit the job, travel the world, your time isn't yours." And I'm like, a 9 to 5 doesn't stop you from living your own life,” she said in the video.
She went on to argue that having a full-time job does not necessarily mean giving up on travel, family time, hobbies or other ambitions.
“On weekends you can travel, spend time with your family, learn new skills, or maybe build a second source of income. The possibilities are endless even with 9 to 5. And if you know me, I travel a lot with a full-time job. So stop making people feel bad just because they're enjoying their 9 to 5. Some people genuinely like it, and that's okay,” Yukta added.
Alongside the video, she summed up her point in the caption: “9-5 isn’t a backup plan. For some of us, it’s the foundation that lets us build the life we actually want.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The post sparked reactions from users who agreed with her take on conventional jobs and work-life balance. “Finally, someone said it,” one user wrote, while another commented, “A job doesn’t mean you stop living.”
Others echoed a similar sentiment. “A 9 to 5 can be fulfilling,” one person said. Another simply agreed with the creator’s point, writing, “I agree with you.”
(Also read: ‘How do I make money outside corporate?’: Woman reflects on life 164 days after losing 9-to-5 job)
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More