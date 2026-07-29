‘How do I make money outside corporate?’: Woman reflects on life 164 days after losing 9-to-5 job

While quitting the corporate rat race is often glorified on social media, the financial reality of life after a layoff can be far less glamorous. Five months after being let go from her role as a UX designer, a woman took to Instagram to share a brutally honest update on her efforts to earn income outside a traditional 9-to-5. The woman whose honest take on life outside corporate has prompted varied reactions. (Instagram/@ruyi.offscript)

“Day 164 after leaving corporate,” Ruyi wrote on Instagram and then listed the things she had tried to do. She explained, “Tried dog walking and dog sitting (failed). Tried to be a yoga teacher and sound healer (made $0). Tried to sell jewelry (still procrastinating). Tried to be a content creator (made $0). Tried to be an Airbnb owner (no money to buy a condo).”

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At the same time, she added that she has spent thousands of dollars on teacher training and her dog’s surgery, adding that she has also developed wrist pain from “editing videos every day.”

“Dude this is insane,” she concluded and posted a video. The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “Everyone is talking about quitting 9-5, but dude how do I make money outside of corporate?"

In another post, she shared that she was laid off from her job. She posted, “Got laid off as a UX designer in Feb and have made $0 since. There are days when I feel like this is the best decision ever, and the next second I’m having a full identity crisis with no idea what I'm doing with my life.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Ruyi. This report will be updated when she responds.)