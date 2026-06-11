‘Don’t quit job in frustration,’ advises entrepreneur who resigned from Google

An entrepreneur who left Google to build his own company has shared advice for professionals thinking about quitting their jobs, urging them not to make the decision out of frustration or impulse. Rohit Sakunia is the founder of ArtE Mediatech and a former Google employee.

Rohit Sakunia, who left Google more than a decade ago to start his entrepreneurial journey, reflected on the decision in an Instagram post. While he said he has “no regrets” about leaving the corporate world, he stressed that people should have a clear sense of purpose before taking the leap.

Entrepreneur’s advice Sakunia, founder of ArtE Mediatech, advised budding entrepreneurs to have a clear sense of purpose before resigning from their 9-to-5 jobs. In particular, he advised against quitting in a huff.

“Don’t quit because you’re frustrated. Don’t leave because someone’s startup story inspired you at 11pm. Don’t leave because the grass looks greener,” wrote the Delhi-based founder.

Instead, he advised aspiring entrepreneurs to leave only when they genuinely know what they are working towards “and when you have enough ground beneath your feet to take that first fall.”