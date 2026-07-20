Want to lose weight? Fitness coach Devin Physique reveals 8 gym hacks that actually worked for his clients
From workouts to recovery, here are a few gym hacks you need to know to lose weight effectively.
Hitting the gym is not the only way to lose weight. It is important to know the hacks and the right techniques that can accelerate the process and help you achieve your fitness goals. Fitness coach, Devin Physique, in an Instagram post dated July 18, 2026, shared a few gym hacks that helped his client crop 20 to 100 lbs.
Also read | Woman who lost 27 kg shares exactly what to eat before and after a workout for fat loss: ‘Aim for 15-25 g of protein…’
1. Treadmill hack
Most people aren’t aware of the right way to walk on a treadmill. Devin recommends walking on the incline mode at 11 or 12 for 30 minutes on the treadmill. You can keep the speed at 3 to 3.5 mph and maintain this frequency for up to 4 to 5 days a week. It burns 300 to 400 calories of pure fat, doesn’t spike cortisol, doesn’t make you hungry, and also doesn’t hurt your joints.
2. Stretch your rest periods to 90 seconds
Most people rest 30 to 45 seconds between sets and wonder why they can't lift heavier. Devin highlights that 90 seconds lets your nervous system recover, your breathing reset, and your muscles ready for the next set. You'll lift 10 to 20% more weight per set. You'll progress every week instead of stalling at the same numbers. The clock is your friend. Use it.
3. Do your first set as your heaviest set
Most people pyramid up and move from light to heavy. But Devin advises reversing the same. He recommends starting with the heaviest set first when you're fresh and then dropping weight from there. This will help you lift more total weight, build more muscle, and burn more calories every session.
4. Track your top set every workout
Most people walk into the gym and see how they feel, and that's why they look the same after 3 years. According to Devin, open the notes app on your phone and write down exercise, weight, reps, and sets. Beat last week by 5lbs or 1 rep in every single workout.
5. Train for three to four days, not six
Most overweight beginners overtrain and quit by week six. However, you should try training three days a week. You can do 45 minutes per session and full rest days in between.
Day 1: Upper body
Day 2: Lower body
Day 3: Full body
Day 4: Optional (Push or Pull)
6. Eat 30g of protein 60 minutes before lifting
Nutrition is equally important. According to Devin, pre-workout meals actually move the needle. You can consume one scoop of whey + half a cup of Greek yoghurt + half a banana. This equates to 30g of protein and 250 calories.
7. Squeeze the muscle at the top of every rep
Most people lift weights, and lean people contract muscles. There's a difference. Here’s how you should do:
Bicep curl: squeeze the bicep at the top for 1 second
Lat pulldown: squeeze the back at the bottom
Bench press: squeeze the chest at the top
This single change doubles the time under tension and triples the muscle growth from the same workout.
8. Wear a 20lb weighted vest on your daily walks
Daily walking burns 200 calories, and daily walking with a 20lb vest burns 350 calories. Adding 20lb helps in burning 75% more calories. You're also building bone density, core strength, and posture without a single extra workout. This is one of the most underrated fat loss accessories you can buy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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