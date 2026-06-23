Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka Delivering 50g Protein For Fitness Recovery And Weight-Loss Meal Plans

Tender chicken coated in a creamy Greek yoghurt marinade and grilled until lightly charred can make dinner both nutritious and flavourful. Greek yoghurt chicken tikka high protein dinner recipe is designed for people looking to increase protein intake without adding unnecessary calories. Rich in lean protein and packed with bold spices, this healthy dinner supports muscle recovery, active lifestyles, and balanced eating habits while delivering the familiar taste of chicken tikka. Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka (Freepik)

Chicken tikka, Greek yoghurt, high protein dinner ideas, and fitness meals often work well together because each ingredient contributes to balanced nutrition. Greek yoghurt contains more protein than regular curd and helps create a thick marinade that keeps the chicken juicy during cooking. Combined with garlic, ginger, and aromatic spices, the marinade adds flavour while keeping the dish lighter than many restaurant versions. As a 50g protein meal, this non veg recipe provides essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance, recovery after exercise, and long-lasting energy throughout the day.

Lean chicken breast is naturally rich in high-quality protein while remaining relatively low in fat, making it a valuable ingredient for weight-loss meal plans. Greek yoghurt contributes additional protein, calcium, and probiotics that support digestion and bone health. Spices such as turmeric, cumin, paprika, and black pepper provide antioxidants that complement a healthy dinner. The combination of protein and moderate calories helps support appetite control while maintaining steady energy levels for workouts and daily activities.

Chicken tikka originated in the Indian subcontinent and became popular for its smoky flavour and vibrant spice profile. This homemade version uses Greek yoghurt and controlled amounts of oil, making it lighter than restaurant chicken tikka, which often contains butter, cream, or extra oil. The result is a protein-rich dish with a balanced nutritional profile, making it suitable for summer meals, fitness-focused diets, and healthy family dinners while still delivering the savoury taste and charred texture that make chicken tikka a favourite.