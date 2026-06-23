Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka Delivering 50g Protein For Fitness Recovery And Weight-Loss Meal Plans

    Greek yoghurt chicken tikka combines lean protein, creamy marinade, and aromatic spices to create a nutritious high-protein dinner.

    Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 12:53 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Tender chicken coated in a creamy Greek yoghurt marinade and grilled until lightly charred can make dinner both nutritious and flavourful. Greek yoghurt chicken tikka high protein dinner recipe is designed for people looking to increase protein intake without adding unnecessary calories. Rich in lean protein and packed with bold spices, this healthy dinner supports muscle recovery, active lifestyles, and balanced eating habits while delivering the familiar taste of chicken tikka.

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka (Freepik)
    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka (Freepik)

    Chicken tikka, Greek yoghurt, high protein dinner ideas, and fitness meals often work well together because each ingredient contributes to balanced nutrition. Greek yoghurt contains more protein than regular curd and helps create a thick marinade that keeps the chicken juicy during cooking. Combined with garlic, ginger, and aromatic spices, the marinade adds flavour while keeping the dish lighter than many restaurant versions. As a 50g protein meal, this non veg recipe provides essential amino acids that support muscle maintenance, recovery after exercise, and long-lasting energy throughout the day.

    Lean chicken breast is naturally rich in high-quality protein while remaining relatively low in fat, making it a valuable ingredient for weight-loss meal plans. Greek yoghurt contributes additional protein, calcium, and probiotics that support digestion and bone health. Spices such as turmeric, cumin, paprika, and black pepper provide antioxidants that complement a healthy dinner. The combination of protein and moderate calories helps support appetite control while maintaining steady energy levels for workouts and daily activities.

    Chicken tikka originated in the Indian subcontinent and became popular for its smoky flavour and vibrant spice profile. This homemade version uses Greek yoghurt and controlled amounts of oil, making it lighter than restaurant chicken tikka, which often contains butter, cream, or extra oil. The result is a protein-rich dish with a balanced nutritional profile, making it suitable for summer meals, fitness-focused diets, and healthy family dinners while still delivering the savoury taste and charred texture that make chicken tikka a favourite.

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka vs Restaurant Chicken Tikka

    Feature

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka

    Restaurant Chicken Tikka

    Protein Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Marinade Base

    Greek yoghurt

    Regular curd and cream

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Fat Content

    Controlled

    Usually higher

    Cooking Method

    Grilled or baked

    Tandoor with added butter or oil

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Yes

    Moderate

    Muscle Recovery Support

    Excellent

    Good

    Summer Suitability

    Light and protein-rich

    Heavier

    Calcium Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Fitness Goals

    Suitable

    Less targeted

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    This protein-rich chicken tikka combines lean chicken and Greek yoghurt for a nutritious dinner packed with flavour and fitness benefits.

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Marination Time: 1 hour

    Cooking Time: 20 minutes

    Total Time: 1 hour 35 minutes

    Servings: 2

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Indian

    Main Ingredients: Chicken breast, Greek yoghurt, spices

    Best Served With: Salad and mint chutney

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka High-Protein Dinner

    Protein-rich chicken, creamy Greek yoghurt, and aromatic spices create a nutritious dinner designed for fitness and healthy eating.

    Ingredients

    • 500g chicken breast, cubed
    • 1 cup Greek yoghurt
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
    • 1 teaspoon paprika
    • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
    • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
    • ½ teaspoon black pepper
    • Salt to taste
    • 1 onion, cubed
    • 1 capsicum, cubed
    • Fresh coriander for garnish

    Instructions

    1. Combine Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, and spices in a bowl.
    2. Add chicken pieces and coat evenly with the marinade.
    3. Refrigerate the marinated chicken for at least one hour.
    4. Thread chicken, onion, and capsicum onto skewers.
    5. Grill, bake, or air-fry until the chicken is fully cooked.
    6. Turn the skewers occasionally for even cooking.
    7. Garnish with fresh coriander before serving.
    8. Serve with salad and mint chutney.

    Easy Upgrades for a Healthier Chicken Tikka

    1. Use skinless chicken breast to maximise protein while reducing fat.
    2. Marinate the chicken overnight for improved flavour and tenderness.
    3. Add colourful vegetables to increase fibre and micronutrient intake.
    4. Cook the chicken in an air fryer instead of shallow frying.
    5. Replace regular curd with Greek yoghurt for additional protein.
    6. Use fresh lemon juice instead of packaged sauces.
    7. Reduce salt and rely on herbs and spices for flavour.
    8. Serve the chicken tikka with a fresh cucumber salad.
    9. Pair the dish with steamed vegetables for a balanced meal.
    10. Avoid butter-based toppings to keep calories under control.

    Nutritional Value Per Serving

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka offers lean protein, essential minerals, and moderate calories, making it suitable for fitness-focused meal plans. This high-protein dinner provides a balanced combination of lean protein, calcium, and essential nutrients for active lifestyles.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    420 kcal

    Protein

    50 g

    Carbohydrates

    8 g

    Fat

    18 g

    Fibre

    2 g

    Calcium

    220 mg

    Iron

    2.5 mg

    Potassium

    720 mg

    Vitamin C

    28 mg

    Sodium

    380 mg

    FAQs

    Is Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka good for weight loss?

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka provides high-quality protein and controlled calories, making it suitable for weight-management meal plans.

    Why is Greek yoghurt used in Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka?

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka uses Greek yoghurt to increase protein content while creating a creamy and flavourful marinade.

    Can Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka support muscle recovery?

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka contains approximately 50g of protein per serving, which supports muscle maintenance and post-workout recovery.

    What can be served with Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka?

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka pairs well with fresh salads, grilled vegetables, mint chutney, and light summer side dishes.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Greek Yoghurt Chicken Tikka Delivering 50g Protein For Fitness Recovery And Weight-Loss Meal Plans
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes