Healthy Grilled Chicken Tikka for Iftar: A Lean High-Protein Alternative to Fried Snacks

A platter of grilled chicken tikka can easily replace heavier snack options during iftar. Lean, flavourful, and protein-rich, grilled chicken brings a balanced choice to Ramadan meals. These recipes focus on simple ingredients and lighter cooking methods that highlight the natural taste of chicken. Classic Yoghurt Grilled Chicken Tikka (Freepik)

Chicken is widely known as a lean source of high-quality protein. Protein helps maintain muscle health and supports longer-lasting fullness after fasting hours. Including grilled chicken tikka as an iftar snack can provide steady energy without making the meal feel heavy. The grilling method also uses less oil compared to fried snacks.

Marinating chicken with yoghurt, spices, and herbs adds flavour while improving texture. Yoghurt contains protein and beneficial bacteria that support digestion. Spices such as turmeric, cumin, and ginger contribute aroma and nutrients while keeping the dish vibrant.

Healthy grilled chicken tikka works well as a lean, high-protein alternative to fried snacks during Ramadan. The combination of lean protein, balanced spices, and grilled preparation creates a satisfying snack that supports energy and nourishment for the evening meal.

3 High-Protein Grilled Chicken Tikka Recipes for Iftar Classic Yoghurt Grilled Chicken Tikka Classic yoghurt grilled chicken tikka offers a lean, high-protein alternative to fried snacks for iftar. Chicken provides high-quality protein that supports muscle health and steady energy after fasting. Yoghurt-based marinade adds flavour and tenderness while keeping the dish light. Grilling uses minimal oil, making this recipe suitable for balanced Ramadan meals.

Ingredients 400 g boneless chicken breast, cubed

½ cup thick curd (yoghurt)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Salt to taste Instructions Place chicken cubes in a mixing bowl. Add curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder, black pepper, lemon juice, oil, and salt. Mix thoroughly so the marinade coats the chicken evenly. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to develop. Thread marinated chicken pieces onto skewers. Preheat a grill pan or oven. Cook the chicken for 12–15 minutes, turning occasionally, until fully cooked and lightly charred on the edges. Remove from the grill and rest briefly before serving. Serve hot with fresh salad or mint yoghurt dip for a balanced iftar snack. Lemon Herb Chicken Tikka Lemon herb chicken tikka brings bright flavour and lean protein to iftar plates. Chicken acts as a low-fat protein alternative to fried snacks, helping maintain fullness during Ramadan evenings. Fresh herbs and lemon enhance the taste, while grilling keeps the dish light and nourishing.

Ingredients 400 g boneless chicken breast, cubed

½ cup thick curd

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp chopped mint

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Salt to taste Instructions In a large bowl, combine curd, lemon juice, garlic paste, cumin powder, black pepper, oil, and salt. Add chopped coriander and mint. Mix the marinade well. Add chicken cubes and coat them evenly. Cover and refrigerate for about 30 minutes so the flavours absorb into the meat. Preheat the grill pan or oven. Thread the chicken pieces onto skewers and place on the grill. Cook for 12–15 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken becomes tender and lightly golden. Remove from heat and allow it to rest briefly. Serve with cucumber salad. Spinach Marinade Chicken Tikka Spinach marinade chicken tikka combines lean protein with nutrient-rich greens for a nourishing iftar dish. Chicken provides high-quality protein while spinach adds iron and vitamins. Grilling makes this recipe a healthy protein rich alternative to fried snacks.

Ingredients 400 g boneless chicken breast, cubed

½ cup spinach puree

½ cup thick curd

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Salt to taste Instructions In a bowl, mix spinach puree, curd, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, black pepper, lemon juice, oil, and salt. Stir until the marinade becomes smooth and evenly combined. Add chicken cubes and coat them thoroughly with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for about 30 minutes. Thread the chicken onto skewers and place them on a preheated grill pan or oven tray. Cook for 12–15 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and slightly charred. Remove from heat and garnish with chopped coriander. Serve with yoghurt dip or salad. FAQs Is grilled chicken tikka healthier than fried chicken snacks? Yes, grilled chicken tikka uses less oil and provides lean protein. It supports balanced nutrition and makes a lighter alternative to fried snacks.

2. Which chicken cut is best for healthy chicken tikka?

Boneless chicken breast is ideal because it is lean, high in protein, and cooks well on grills or pans.

3. Can grilled chicken tikka be prepared ahead for iftar?

Yes, chicken can be marinated a few hours earlier and stored in the refrigerator. Grill or cook just before serving for the best flavour.