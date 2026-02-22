Healthy Tandoori Chicken and Grilled Fish Dinner Ideas For a Low-Oil Main Course

Healthy tandoori chicken and grilled fish dinners bring bold flavour to the plate without relying on heavy oil or rich gravies. Lean proteins marinated in spices and cooked over heat create meals that feel satisfying yet light enough for everyday dinners. Healthy Tandoori Chicken (Freepik)

Tandoori chicken uses yoghurt-based marinades that tenderise the meat while adding depth through turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chilli. Grilled fish absorbs spices quickly and cooks fast, making it ideal for quick, low-oil preparation. Both options offer high-quality protein that supports muscle maintenance and helps manage hunger in the evening.

Grilling and roasting reduce the need for excess fat while preserving texture. Chicken breast and firm fish varieties such as rohu, pomfret, or salmon hold up well on a grill. The smoky char enhances flavour naturally, allowing spices and lemon juice to shine without heavy sauces.

Fish provides omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health, while chicken offers lean protein with minimal saturated fat. Pairing these mains with sautéed vegetables or salads keeps the meal balanced and complete.

Healthy tandoori chicken and grilled fish dinners combine traditional Indian flavours with mindful cooking methods. Low-oil techniques and thoughtful seasoning turn simple ingredients into flavourful main courses that feel nourishing, practical, and satisfying.

5 Low-Oil Tandoori Chicken And Grilled Fish Dinner Ideas

Classic Low-Oil Tandoori Chicken Breast

Tandoori chicken breast delivers bold flavour without heavy oil. A yoghurt-based marinade keeps the meat tender while spices create depth. Grilling locks in juices, making it ideal for a protein-rich, low-oil dinner.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

Chicken breast – 2 pieces (300 g)

Thick curd – ½ cup

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Garam masala – ½ tsp

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste Instructions

Mix curd, spices, lemon juice, and salt. Coat chicken evenly and marinate 30–60 minutes. Grill at 200°C for 18–20 minutes. Flip halfway through cooking. Rest 5 minutes before serving. Lemon Pepper Grilled Fish

Light and refreshing, lemon pepper fish feels clean and flavourful. Minimal oil and simple seasoning highlight the natural taste of fish, making it perfect for a balanced dinner.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

Fish fillets (rohu/pomfret/salmon) – 2 pieces (300 g)

Lemon juice – 1½ tbsp

Black pepper – ½ tsp

Olive oil – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste Instructions

Rub fish with lemon juice, pepper, oil, and salt. Marinate for 20 minutes. Grill 4–5 minutes per side. Serve immediately. Tandoori Fish Tikka

Fish tikka brings smoky spice without deep frying. yoghurt marinade softens the fish while keeping it juicy. This version stays light and protein-rich, ideal for a low-oil main course.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

Boneless fish cubes – 300 g

Thick curd – ½ cup

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Cumin powder – ½ tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste Instructions

Mix curd and spices. Coat fish cubes gently. Marinate 30 minutes. Thread onto skewers. Grill 8–10 minutes until cooked. Herb And Cumin Grilled Chicken

Cumin and fresh herbs add warmth to lean chicken breast. This quick grilled option feels hearty without heavy gravy, making dinner both flavourful and practical.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

Chicken breast – 2 pieces (300 g)

Cumin powder – ½ tsp

Fresh coriander (chopped) – 1 tbsp

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Olive oil – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste Instructions

Mix cumin, coriander, lemon, oil, and salt. Rub mixture over chicken. Marinate 20–30 minutes. Grill 6–7 minutes per side. Rest before slicing. Mustard-Spiced Grilled Fish

Mustard adds sharp flavour and depth to grilled fish. This light marinade keeps the preparation simple while enhancing taste, making it a wholesome, low-oil dinner option.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

Fish fillets – 2 (300 g)

Mustard paste – 1 tbsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Olive oil – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste Instructions

Mix mustard paste, turmeric, lemon, oil, and salt. Spread evenly over the fish. Marinate 20 minutes. Grill 4–6 minutes per side. Serve hot. FAQs

Is tandoori chicken healthy for dinner? Yes, tandoori chicken made with minimal oil and grilled instead of fried is high in protein and lower in fat, making it suitable for a balanced dinner.

2. Which fish is best for grilling in Indian style?

Firm fish like rohu, pomfret, salmon, and basa work well. They hold their shape on the grill and absorb marinades easily.

3. How can grilled chicken or fish stay moist without extra oil?

Marinating with yoghurt, lemon juice, or mustard helps retain moisture. Avoid overcooking and allow the meat or fish to rest briefly before serving.