Rainy day cravings? These homemade monsoon snacks are perfect for cosy evenings
Try these quick and easy homemade monsoon snacks that will make the season even better. Here's a step-by-step process.
Pakora, noodles, and fried stuff are some classic monsoon snacks that are irresistible and irreplaceable. While the monsoon is quenching the earth’s thirst, it’s time you start preparing snacks to elevate your season.
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Bread Pakora
Chef Santosh Patra, Sr Chef De Partie, Deltin Jaqk, Goa, shared this quick bread pakora recipe you can try at home.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves: 3 - 4
Ingredients
For the pakora batter:
4–6 bread slices (White or Brown)
1½ cups besan (Gram Flour)
2 tbsp rice flour (for extra crispiness)
½ tsp ajwain (Carom Seeds)
1 tsp red chilli powder
¼ tsp turmeric powder
½ tsp garam masala
Salt, to taste
Water, as required
Oil, for deep frying
For the potato stuffing:
3 medium boiled potatoes, mashed
1 green chilli, finely chopped
½-inch ginger, grated
2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped
1 tsp chaat masala
Salt, to taste
Method
Here’s the step-by-step process:
Step 1: In a bowl, combine the mashed potatoes with green chilli, grated ginger, coriander leaves, chaat masala, and salt.
Step 2: Spread the stuffing evenly on one bread slice and cover with another slice.
Step 3: Press gently and cut into triangles or rectangles, as preferred.
Step 4: In a mixing bowl, combine the besan, rice flour, ajwain, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, and salt.
Step 5: Gradually add water to make a smooth, lump-free batter of coating consistency.
Step 6: Let the batter rest for 5 minutes.
Step 7: Heat oil in a deep kadai over medium heat.
Step 8: Dip each stuffed bread piece into the batter, ensuring it is evenly coated.
Step 9: Carefully place it into the hot oil and deep fry until golden brown and crisp, about 2–3 minutes per side.
Step 10: Remove and drain on absorbent paper and serve hot with green chutney and tomato ketchup.
Chef's tip:
Maintain the oil at a medium temperature. Oil that is too hot will brown the pakodas quickly while leaving them undercooked inside, whereas oil that is too cool will make them absorb excess oil.
Coriander lime noodles
If you are tired of usual noodles, then try Ayushi Gupta-Mehra’s steaming hot coriander lime noodles to bring a twist to your monsoon platter.
Ingredients
200-250 gm noodles of choice
2.5-3 tbsp sesame oil
3-4 cloves of garlic minced
1/2 onion, finely chopped
2-3 tsp chilli flakes
3 tbsp light soy sauce
1-1.5 tbsp dark soy sauce (or swap with 1 tbsp light soy sauce)
1/2 tbsp vegan oyster sauce (optional)
¼-⅓ cup basil leaves, chopped
¼-⅓ cup scallions chopped
¼-⅓ cup coriander, destemmed and finely chopped
2-3 tsp sesame seeds
Juice of 1 lime/ lemon
Method
Here’s step-by-step process:
Step 1: Cook noodles until just shy of al dente, drain and set aside.
Step 2: Heat sesame oil in a small pan and add garlic, onion, and chilli flakes. Let it simmer gently to infuse the flavours.
Step 3: Place noodles in a large heatproof bowl. Add light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, vegan oyster sauce, basil, scallions, coriander, sesame seeds, and lemon / lime juice.
Step 4: Pour the hot infused oil over the noodles and mix well until fully combined.
Step 5: Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more lime juice for zing or more vegan oyster sauce for depth.
Step 6: Serve immediately or refrigerate to serve fridge-cold.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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