Rainy day cravings? These homemade monsoon snacks are perfect for cosy evenings

For the potato stuffing:

For the pakora batter:

Chef Santosh Patra, Sr Chef De Partie, Deltin Jaqk, Goa, shared this quick bread pakora recipe you can try at home.

Pakora, noodles, and fried stuff are some classic monsoon snacks that are irresistible and irreplaceable. While the monsoon is quenching the earth’s thirst, it’s time you start preparing snacks to elevate your season.

Method Here’s the step-by-step process:

Step 1: In a bowl, combine the mashed potatoes with green chilli, grated ginger, coriander leaves, chaat masala, and salt.

Step 2: Spread the stuffing evenly on one bread slice and cover with another slice.

Step 3: Press gently and cut into triangles or rectangles, as preferred.

Step 4: In a mixing bowl, combine the besan, rice flour, ajwain, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, and salt.

Step 5: Gradually add water to make a smooth, lump-free batter of coating consistency.

Step 6: Let the batter rest for 5 minutes.

Step 7: Heat oil in a deep kadai over medium heat.

Step 8: Dip each stuffed bread piece into the batter, ensuring it is evenly coated.

Step 9: Carefully place it into the hot oil and deep fry until golden brown and crisp, about 2–3 minutes per side.

Step 10: Remove and drain on absorbent paper and serve hot with green chutney and tomato ketchup.

Chef's tip: Maintain the oil at a medium temperature. Oil that is too hot will brown the pakodas quickly while leaving them undercooked inside, whereas oil that is too cool will make them absorb excess oil.

Coriander lime noodles If you are tired of usual noodles, then try Ayushi Gupta-Mehra’s steaming hot coriander lime noodles to bring a twist to your monsoon platter.

Ingredients 200-250 gm noodles of choice

2.5-3 tbsp sesame oil

3-4 cloves of garlic minced

1/2 onion, finely chopped

2-3 tsp chilli flakes

3 tbsp light soy sauce

1-1.5 tbsp dark soy sauce (or swap with 1 tbsp light soy sauce)

1/2 tbsp vegan oyster sauce (optional)

¼-⅓ cup basil leaves, chopped

¼-⅓ cup scallions chopped

¼-⅓ cup coriander, destemmed and finely chopped

2-3 tsp sesame seeds

Juice of 1 lime/ lemon