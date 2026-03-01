5 Nutritious Sehri Smoothies for Ramadan: Banana, Dates, Oats and Peanut Butter Recipes

Ramadan begins with early mornings, and sehri becomes the fuel that carries the body through long fasting hours. Choosing the right smoothie recipes for sehri can make a significant difference in energy levels, focus, and hydration throughout the day. Nutritious Sehri Smoothies for Ramadan (Freepik)

Bananas contain potassium, which supports muscle function and helps maintain fluid balance during fasting. Dates add natural sweetness and quick energy, along with iron and fibre. Dates have been valued for centuries in Ramadan meals because they are easy to digest and provide instant nourishment after or before fasting.

Oats bring slow-release carbohydrates that keep hunger under control for longer hours. They are rich in soluble fibre, which supports digestion and helps maintain steady blood sugar levels. Peanut butter adds healthy fats and plant-based protein, making the smoothie more filling and balanced. Just a spoonful can improve satiety and provide essential nutrients like magnesium.

Blending banana, dates, oats, and peanut butter into a smooth drink creates a practical sehri option. These smoothie recipes for sehri support sustained energy, gentle digestion, and better hydration during Ramadan fasting, making early mornings easier and more manageable.

5 Delicious And Nutritious Smoothies To Make For Sehri Oats Peanut Butter Energy Smoothie Oats peanut butter smoothie offers long-lasting energy for sehri. Oats contain soluble fibre that helps maintain steady blood sugar, while peanut butter provides plant-based protein and healthy fats. Peanut butter contains magnesium for muscle support, vitamin E for cell protection, and healthy fats that promote fullness and steady energy during fasting hours.

Ingredients 2 tbsp oats (soaked 10 minutes)

1 tbsp natural peanut butter

1 ripe banana

1 cup (200 ml) milk

1 tsp flax seeds Instructions Soak oats in warm water for 10 minutes and drain excess water. Add soaked oats, banana, peanut butter, milk, and flax seeds into a blender. Blend until smooth and thick. Pour into a glass and serve fresh. Note: Avoid over-blending to prevent overheating ingredients.

Date Oats Almond Smoothie Date oats almond smoothie combines natural sweetness with fibre and protein. Dates provide quick yet steady energy due to natural sugars, along with iron that supports healthy blood flow and potassium that helps maintain fluid balance. They also contain antioxidants and fibre that support digestion during long fasting hours.

Ingredients 2 dates (seeds removed)

2 tbsp oats (soaked)

6 soaked almonds (peeled)

1 cup (200 ml) milk

½ tsp cardamom powder (optional) Instructions Soak oats and almonds separately for 10–15 minutes. Add dates, soaked oats, almonds, milk, and cardamom into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and serve immediately. Note: Drink slowly to allow digestion to adjust before fasting begins.

Banana Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie Banana peanut butter smoothie delivers sustained energy and fullness for sehri. Banana supports hydration balance with potassium and natural carbohydrates that provide steady fuel. Peanut butter offers plant-based protein, healthy fats, magnesium for muscle function, and vitamin E for cell protection.

Ingredients 1 ripe banana

1 tbsp natural peanut butter

1 cup (200 ml) milk or soy milk

1 tbsp soaked oats

1 tsp chia seeds Instructions Add banana, peanut butter, soaked oats, milk, and chia seeds into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Adjust the thickness by adding milk gradually. Pour into a glass and serve fresh. Note: Avoid very cold ingredients for better early-morning digestion.

Banana Date Oats Peanut Butter Smoothie This all-in-one smoothie combines banana, dates, oats, and peanut butter for a complete sehri option. Banana provides potassium and natural carbs for energy, dates add iron and fibre for quick yet steady fuel, oats release carbohydrates gradually to prevent sudden hunger, and peanut butter contributes protein and healthy fats for longer satiety.

Ingredients 1 banana

2 dates (seeds removed)

2 tbsp soaked oats

1 tbsp natural peanut butter

1 cup (200 ml) milk

1 tsp pumpkin seeds Instructions Soak oats for 10 minutes and drain excess water. Add banana, dates, soaked oats, peanut butter, milk, and pumpkin seeds into a blender. Blend until thick and smooth. Pour into a glass and serve immediately. Note: Consume fresh for best results. Drink slowly and mindfully before fasting begins to support steady energy throughout the day.

Apple Cinnamon Oats Smoothie Apple cinnamon oats smoothie offers a fresh and balanced option for sehri during Ramadan fasting. Apples provide fibre that supports digestion, while oats help release energy slowly. Apples also contain vitamin C and antioxidants that support immune health and overall wellness. A hint of cinnamon adds natural flavour and may help maintain steady energy levels through long fasting hours.

Ingredients 1 small apple (chopped, with peel)

2 tbsp oats (soaked 10 minutes)

1 cup (200 ml) milk or almond milk

5 soaked almonds (peeled)

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp chia seeds Instructions Soak oats in warm water for 10 minutes and drain excess water. Add chopped apple, soaked oats, almonds, milk, cinnamon, and chia seeds into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Adjust thickness by adding a little more milk if required. Pour into a glass and serve immediately. Note: do not keep it for long, drink immediately before it get bad in taste.

FAQs Which smoothie is best for long fasting hours? A banana, dates, oats, and peanut butter smoothie works best as it provides fibre, protein, and steady energy release during extended fasting hours.

2. Can Nutritious Sehri Smoothies be prepared the night before sehri? Smoothies taste best when blended fresh. Ingredients can be pre-soaked or pre-cut to save time in the morning.