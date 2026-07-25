This chilli chicken cheese garlic kebab by Ranveer Brar is crispy outside and loaded with cheese: Step-by-step process
Upgrade your snack game with Ranveer Brar's irresistible chicken, cheese, and garlic kebab recipe. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.
If you are a non-vegetarian and want to elevate your meal game to the next level, try this chicken chilli cheese kebab recipe shared by Ranveer Brar on July 24, 2026, on his YouTube channel. Ranveer calls this recipe perfect for monsoon and can be paired with rumali roti or any type of paratha. Here’s the breakdown of the process.
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Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes
Serve: Two to four people
Ingredients
Here are the ingredients required to make this kebab:
For kebab mixture
2-3 no. green chillies (less spicy and chopped)
1 large potato (boiled and mashed)
2-3 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)
1 ½ inch ginger (peeled and grated)
Salt to taste
600 gms chicken mince
1 tsp garam masala powder
2 tbsp cheese blend
Other ingredients
Oil for greasing
¼ cup cheese blend
For chilli cheese kebab
1-2 tbsp oil
Prepared kebabs
2-3 no. garlic cloves (chopped)
2 tsp chilli flakes
½ cup processed cheese (grated)
2-3 heaped tbsp fresh cream
2-3 tbsp processed cheese (grated)
1 tsp chilli flakes
1 no. green chilli (less spicy and chopped)
1-2 tsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)
For garnish
Coriander sprig
Method
Here’s the step-by-step process to make kebab:
For kebab mixture
Step 1: In a bowl, add green chillies, boiled potato, fresh coriander leaves, ginger, chicken mince, garam masala powder, cheese blend and give it a good mix.
Step 2: Divide the mixture into medium-sized lemon balls and stuff with the cheese blend.
Step 3: Apply the sauce on the tray and transfer the kebabs into the tray.
Step 4: Keep it aside for further use.
For chilli cheese kebab
Step 1: In a pan, add oil, once it's hot, add the prepared kebabs and cook on both sides for a while or until it's cooked.
Step 2: Add garlic, chilli flakes, grated cheese, fresh cream, and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Step 3: Add grated cheese, chilli flakes, green chilli and give it a quick boil.
Step 4: Finish with fresh coriander leaves, then transfer to the serving platter or dish.
Step 5: Garnish it with a coriander sprig.
Step 6: Serve hot with rumali roti.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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