Boiled potato vs baked potato, which is healthier and tastier?

A popular food staple in many parts of the world, one can rustle up a variety of recipes with the humble potato. Though the root vegetable has its own benefits with loads of essential vitamins and minerals, potatoes being high in carbohydrates could raise blood sugars and promote obesity. Dishes like French Fries and Aloo Tikki are notorious for causing weight gain and putting one at risk of heart disease, diabetes and other chronic diseases. (Also read | International Day of Potato 2024: Explore 10 unusual potato dishes from around the world) Dr Archana Batra, a dietician and a certified diabetes educator says when it comes to choosing between boiled and baked potatoes, the decision often boils down to personal preference and dietary goals.(Freepik, Pixabay)

However, baking or boiling potatoes could be a healthier way for aloo lovers to relish their favourite food. These two cooking processes do not add extra calories to potatoes, making them more nutritious. Both boiling and baking retain more nutrients than frying, which can degrade some nutrients due to the high heat.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Boiling or baking, which is a healthier cooking method for potatoes?

Dr Archana Batra, a dietician and a certified diabetes educator says when it comes to choosing between boiled and baked potatoes, the decision often boils down to personal preference and dietary goals.

"Both preparation methods have their own set of benefits, and understanding these can help you make an informed choice," she says.

Dr Batra compares the health benefits of boiled and baked potatoes and suggests the healthier option, depending on your health goal.

Health benefits of boiled potatoes

Boiled potatoes are often considered healthier due to their lower calorie content. When boiled, potatoes retain most of their vitamins and minerals, such as Vitamin C, B6, and potassium, essential for various bodily functions.

Boiling also increases the potato's resistant starch content. Resistant starch benefits gut health by acting as a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in your intestines.

Additionally, boiled potatoes have a lower glycaemic index than baked ones, meaning they have a lesser impact on blood sugar levels, making them a better option for individuals managing diabetes.

Health benefits of baked potatoes

Baked potatoes, on the other hand, offer their own unique advantages.

Baking a potato causes some of the water content to evaporate, which concentrates the flavours and nutrients.

This cooking method also ensures that the potato’s skin becomes crisp and flavourful while retaining its high fibre content.

Fibre is crucial for digestive health, and consuming the skin can provide a significant amount. Moreover, baked potatoes contain more potassium per serving than boiled ones, which is beneficial for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Boiled or baked, which one is tastier?

While individual preferences vary, many people find baked potatoes more flavourful than boiled ones. Dr Batra explains how.

"The baking process caramelises the natural sugars in the potato, enhancing its taste. The crispy skin and fluffy interior of a baked potato can make for a satisfying meal with a simple addition of toppings like herbs, a small amount of cheese, or a dollop of Greek yoghurt. Boiled potatoes, while milder in taste, can be versatile in dishes such as salads or mashed potatoes, absorbing the flavours of added ingredients well," says the expert.

Both boiled and baked potatoes have their distinct health benefits and taste profiles. Boiled potatoes are lower in calories and have a lower glycaemic index, making them suitable for those monitoring their blood sugar. Baked potatoes are a tasty and fibre-rich option with their rich flavour and higher potassium content. The choice between the two ultimately depends on your health goals and personal taste preferences.