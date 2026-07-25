Weekend binge drinking or daily alcohol? Cardiologist Dr Sanjat Chiwane reveals which habit is more harmful to the heart
If you only drink on weekends, here's what cardiologist Dr Sanjat Chiwane wants you to know about your heart.
Your drinking pattern matters as much as the amount. Many people try to dodge alcohol during the week, assuming that having it only on weekends is some kind of healthier plan. But the heart doesn’t really work that way. Dr Sanjat Chiwane, senior director at cardiology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, decodes whether binge drinking or daily drinking is more damaging to the heart.
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Impact of binge alcohol consumption
Dr Sanjat said, “The amount of alcohol you take in—and also how fast you take it—matters a lot more than whether it’s stretched across days or saved for Saturday, or whatever.”
He highlighted that binge drinking, meaning several drinks in a short amount of time, suddenly adds strain to the heart. It can push blood pressure up quickly, speed up the heart rate, and set off hazardous rhythm disturbances, like atrial fibrillation, also called holiday heart syndrome. And even young people who are otherwise in decent shape may end up with palpitations or chest discomfort after a heavy session.
Impact of daily alcohol consumption
According to Dr Sanjat, daily alcohol consumption is also far from harmless or just fine. After some time, regular drinking can significantly push up blood pressure, add on weight gain, and raise cholesterol and triglycerides. If continued, it can worsen diabetes control and weaken the heart muscle, not in a nice way. All these shifts can increase the long-term risk of heart failure, stroke, and coronary artery disease.
Which is worse for your heart: Weekend binge drinking or a daily drink?
Patients frequently ask which habit is safer. “Honestly, neither is to be considered heart-friendly. People who have a family history of cardiac problems should be extra cautious with this,” said Dr Sanjat. Those with high blood pressure, diabetes, or who already have heart disease must be careful too. A healthy heart depends way more on daily habits than on occasional decisions, as you know, the big moment once in a while.
Regular physical activity, a well tuned diet, enough sleep, stress management, steering clear of tobacco, and regular health check ups still are the most reliable instruments for lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease. Your heart keeps track of every lifestyle choice you make—so just make those decisions count, don’t treat them like small details.
About Dr Sanjat Chiwane
Dr Sanjat Chiwane is one of the experienced cardiologists and internal medicine in Gurgaon. He has more than 10 years relevant experiences in the field of Cardiology.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
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