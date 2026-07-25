Weekend binge drinking or daily alcohol? Cardiologist Dr Sanjat Chiwane reveals which habit is more harmful to the heart

Your drinking pattern matters as much as the amount. Many people try to dodge alcohol during the week, assuming that having it only on weekends is some kind of healthier plan. But the heart doesn’t really work that way. Dr Sanjat Chiwane, senior director at cardiology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, decodes whether binge drinking or daily drinking is more damaging to the heart.

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Impact of binge alcohol consumption Dr Sanjat said, “The amount of alcohol you take in—and also how fast you take it—matters a lot more than whether it’s stretched across days or saved for Saturday, or whatever.”

He highlighted that binge drinking, meaning several drinks in a short amount of time, suddenly adds strain to the heart. It can push blood pressure up quickly, speed up the heart rate, and set off hazardous rhythm disturbances, like atrial fibrillation, also called holiday heart syndrome. And even young people who are otherwise in decent shape may end up with palpitations or chest discomfort after a heavy session.