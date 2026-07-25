Not alcohol: Trump drinks Diet Coke from wine glass at WHCD; Bo Loudon says ‘he has given up so much’

President Donald Trump sparked another social media debate after he was seen drinking Diet Coke from a wine glass during the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) in Washington, D.C., on Friday night. President Donald Trump sparked another social media debate after he was seen drinking Diet Coke from a wine glass during the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS)

Trump, who has repeatedly said he does not drink alcohol, attended his first White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner after skipping the event throughout his first presidency.

During the gala, cameras captured him sipping what appears to be Diet Coke from a wine glass while seated at his table. The clip circulated widely on X, drawing thousands of reactions.

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Bo Loudon praises Trump’s lifestyle Conservative influencer Bo Loudon defended Trump after the videos went viral. Sharing the clip on X, he wrote, "Not enough people realize how much President Trump has given up for us."

Loudon added that Trump "can't even do something as simple as drink his Diet Coke without being photographed and broadcast on live TV."

He concluded his post by saying, "God bless Trump for giving up so much to save this country. Best president ever."

Loudon is a young conservative political commentator who has built a large online following through his support for Trump. He frequently comments on US politics and has become a prominent voice among MAGA supporters.

Trump's preference for Diet Coke is well documented. During his first term, reports said he even had a button on the Resolute Desk that summoned staff to bring him the beverage. He has repeatedly said he abstains from alcohol because of his brother Fred Trump's struggle with alcoholism.