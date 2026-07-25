Not alcohol: Trump drinks Diet Coke from wine glass at WHCD; Bo Loudon says ‘he has given up so much’
Donald Trump skipped alcohol at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, opting for Diet Coke in a wine glass, earning praise from supporters.
President Donald Trump sparked another social media debate after he was seen drinking Diet Coke from a wine glass during the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) in Washington, D.C., on Friday night.
Trump, who has repeatedly said he does not drink alcohol, attended his first White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner after skipping the event throughout his first presidency.
During the gala, cameras captured him sipping what appears to be Diet Coke from a wine glass while seated at his table. The clip circulated widely on X, drawing thousands of reactions.
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Bo Loudon praises Trump’s lifestyle
Conservative influencer Bo Loudon defended Trump after the videos went viral. Sharing the clip on X, he wrote, "Not enough people realize how much President Trump has given up for us."
Loudon added that Trump "can't even do something as simple as drink his Diet Coke without being photographed and broadcast on live TV."
He concluded his post by saying, "God bless Trump for giving up so much to save this country. Best president ever."
Loudon is a young conservative political commentator who has built a large online following through his support for Trump. He frequently comments on US politics and has become a prominent voice among MAGA supporters.
Trump's preference for Diet Coke is well documented. During his first term, reports said he even had a button on the Resolute Desk that summoned staff to bring him the beverage. He has repeatedly said he abstains from alcohol because of his brother Fred Trump's struggle with alcoholism.
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Social media splits over viral clip
While supporters praised Trump's choice to avoid alcohol, critics used the clip to ridicule him.
Mario Nawfal posted, "Trump kept it classy... with a Diet Coke. Forget the wine, he was spotted sipping Diet Coke from a wine glass at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Some habits never change."
Another widely shared post mocked the president's appearance, writing, "Trump can even drink Diet Coke while he's sleeping! I bet Iran is super intimidated…."
However, several people emphasized some of Trump's other sacrifices and wrote, “Yes he is. Sorry Melania isn’t there. I have a feeling after last time he’s more protective of her & asked her to stay home. He sacrifices much!”
Another user wrote, “The spotlight never turns off. That's part of being president.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More