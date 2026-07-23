Can poor sleep increase hypertension risk? Cardiologist shares 5 bedtime habits to manage blood pressure

However, healthy sleep is not one-dimensional. It encompasses your bedtime routine, what you eat or drink before going to bed, the duration and the quality of your rest, and even behaviours such as snoring or waking frequently during the night. One possible ramification of consistently poor sleep is a heightened risk of high blood pressure.

We asked Dr Gaurav Minocha, senior director and head of interventional cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, about why sleep is important for you, and how it may impact blood pressure. He also recommended six healthy sleep habits that may help reduce the risk of hypertension.

Can poor sleep increase hypertension risk? The cardiologist confirmed,“If we don’t get enough sleep or sleep quality is not good, we can develop high blood pressure. Moreover, what happens if you silently suffer from high blood pressure? He added, "Over time, high BP can gradually impact hormones, heart rate, and the function of blood vessels.”